Colorado is diverting more waste from landfills, especially through composting. The 2026 State of Recycling and Composting in Colorado report shows that, overall, more communities are recycling.

Meanwhile, composting has taken off, with residents doubling the amount of food scraps composted from 2024 to 2025.

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The report, put out by Eco-Cycle and CoPIRG, highlights local successes. In Longmont, the city’s commercial waste diversion rate skyrocketed after an ordinance requiring recycling at businesses and large properties took effect. The city of Brighton passed an ordinance this year requiring trash haulers to provide recycling to residents for free– that takes effect in January.

State and community-level plastic-bag bans have reduced the overall amount of plastic being thrown away. Report authors also point to Colorado’s right-to-repair law as helping to reduce the amount of electronics and equipment that ends up in landfills.

Colorado’s recycling rate has historically lagged well behind the national average. Report authors acknowledge room for improvement:

“Even with this progress, we still have a ways to go to meet Colorado’s recycling goals, and to create truly circular economies where we reduce the extraction of natural resources, keep resources in use for as long as possible, and design waste out of the whole system.”

Those backing the report hope to have all Coloradans have access to no-cost recycling by 2030.

