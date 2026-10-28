Boulder tech titans clash with county over tax proposal

Boulder's tech and county leaders are on opposite sides of a proposed tax hike on Colorado's highest earners.

Amendment 87 would replace Colorado's flat income tax with a graduated system, potentially raising billions for public services while fueling concerns about the state's business climate.

Boulder entrepreneur Dan Caruso, former CEO of Zayo Group, is leading opposition to the measure, warning that higher taxes could drive wealthy entrepreneurs and investors out of Colorado.

Marty Lenz spoke with Axios-Boulder Reporter Mitchell Byars.

Read the full article on Axios' website.