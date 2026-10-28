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Boulder tech titans clash with county over tax proposal

KUNC | By Mitchell Byars, Axios Boulder,
Marty Lenz
Published October 28, 2026 at 9:25 AM MDT
A birds-eye view of downtown Boulder shows blocks of tree-lined streets. Concrete-and-red-brick buildings house office, restaurant and retail spaces.
An aerial view of downtown Boulder. Courtesy City of Boulder.

Boulder's tech and county leaders are on opposite sides of a proposed tax hike on Colorado's highest earners.

Amendment 87 would replace Colorado's flat income tax with a graduated system, potentially raising billions for public services while fueling concerns about the state's business climate.

Boulder entrepreneur Dan Caruso, former CEO of Zayo Group, is leading opposition to the measure, warning that higher taxes could drive wealthy entrepreneurs and investors out of Colorado.

Marty Lenz spoke with Axios-Boulder Reporter Mitchell Byars.

Read the full article on Axios' website.
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News TaxesTechnologyBoulderColoradoAffordability
Mitchell Byars, Axios Boulder
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Marty Lenz
Marty Lenz is a multi-award-winning media, broadcasting, and digital professional with over 30 years of experience.
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