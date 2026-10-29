2 college students found dead after going missing during Colorado hike

Two Colorado college students have been found dead after going missing during a hiking trip in the Rocky Mountains last weekend when a heavy snowstorm hit, authorities said.

The bodies of Kaden Matsuda, 19, of Ridgway, Colorado, and Jackson Donlon, 20, of New York, were found Wednesday afternoon in a basin of West Apostle Mountain, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) southeast of Aspen, the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office said in a statement posted on social media.

They left Colorado Mountain College Leadville's campus on Friday, telling family and friends they planned to hike up Ice Mountain, a nearly 14,000-foot (4,270-meter) peak near West Apostle Mountain that requires technical climbing, the sheriff's office said. They were expected back by Sunday, but college staff reported them missing on Monday morning.

The sheriff's office said the causes of their deaths were under investigation, but foul play was not suspected. Authorities said they would not offer theories on what may have happened until autopsies are completed.

"Our heart aches for Kaden and Jackson's family and friends," Sheriff Andy Rohrich said in the statement Wednesday night. "We are very proud of our team's efforts to find them before this weekend's coming storm. Although this is a gut punch, our prayers were answered that we would find Kaden and Jackson, allowing some closure for the family."

About 60 search and rescue volunteers, aided by helicopters, drones and dogs, searched for the two men.

The helicopter crew on Tuesday discovered a tent collapsed under the snow with their sleeping bags, a stove and clothing near a lake northwest of Ice Mountain — but the students were nowhere to be found.

Based on the tent's location, officials said they were aiming for the 13,597-foot (4,144-meter) West Apostle Mountain.

Friends and family described both as experienced hikers and climbers.

The sheriff's office said their climbing equipment was not in their dorms, tent or vehicle, suggesting they left their tent prepared for a technical climb. Trash inside the tent indicated they had eaten before starting their hike, officials said.

Matsuda was studying to become a wildland firefighter, and Donlon was studying to become a mountain guide, Rohrich said.

Authorities had been concerned that aerial searches could be limited in upcoming days because of poor weather that was expected to begin Friday.

