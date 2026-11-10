Looking for a way to honor veterans? Check out these Northern Colorado events

Nov. 11 is Veterans Day. The federal holiday means city and state offices are closed, along with banks and plenty of other businesses.

This year, Veterans Day falls on a Wednesday, so a lot of events, parades and other celebrations honoring past and present members of the military were held this past weekend. However, there are still a few events and other things to check out locally.

They include:

Colorado State Parks

Veterans and current military members get free access to state parks on Wednesday. Colorado Parks and Wildlife says all they need to do is show proof of service, which can include:



DD214;

DD Form 2;

DD Form 2765;

an active, retired or veteran military identification card;

a current Colorado Driver’s License or state-issued identification card with the word ‘Veteran’ printed on it as specified in 42-2-303 (5)(a), C.R.S.;

or a VA medical card.

Greeley

An annual Veterans Day remembrance ceremony is on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Bittersweet Park. The event is hosted by the Weld County Veterans Memorial Committee and will feature local high school students. The ceremony will include music, a presentation of flags and speeches. According to the Greeley Tribune , retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Scott Sherman will be the keynote speaker.

Art from veterans will be showcased Wednesday at Aims Community College. The public can see the art at the Student Commons, Room 114, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The exhibit is presented by Colorado State University's Adult Learner & Veteran Services, Aims Community College Veteran Services, and the Cheyenne VA Creative Arts Program. It aims to showcase the art of local veterans. After Wednesday’s showing, the art will continue to be on display for students at the college.

Fort Collins

America the Beautiful, a documentary exploring the country's vast landscapes, is playing at select IMAX and giant screen theaters on Veterans Day. That includes the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery. The film plays at 1:45 p.m.

Denver

The 17th annual Denver Veterans Day Run, Festival and Parade is this Saturday, Nov. 14. The event, hosted by the Colorado Veterans Project, features a full day of activities at Denver City Park.

It starts with opening remarks at 8:15 a.m., followed by 5K and 10K races. A parade follows at 10:30 a.m., and a festival featuring vendors and a beer garden will be open throughout the day.

Steamboat Springs