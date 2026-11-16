A 'golden opportunity' or 'fatally-flawed': Colorado environmental groups sound the alarm on federal permitting reform, raising concerns about development on public lands

A bill overhauling federal permitting processes is making its way through the U.S. Senate, pushing solutions to many agreed-upon problems like high energy costs, climate change and an overloaded electric grid. But others warn that some of the provisions could impact local and tribal input on federal permitting as well as prioritize and lock in development projects for mining, oil and gas and data centers on public lands.

The 417-page bill -- known as the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026 or BAAJA -- proposes significant changes to how the federal government reviews and approves energy, infrastructure and development projects including on public lands. It would substantially change a number of federal laws, including the Clean Water Act, the Endangered Species Act, the National Environmental Policy Act and National Historic Preservation Act -- offering revisions that aim to make development easier and faster.

Environmental groups -- including several dozen in Colorado -- are warning that the bill could have long-term detrimental impacts to these critical public land protections. A letter from 29 Colorado organizations warns it would lock in fossil fuel leasing across the state.

"The Front Range air quality crisis would be worsened, and remaining grasslands fragmented with more fossil fuel infrastructure," it reads. "On the west slope, the last intact habitat and migratory corridors for greater sage-grouse, mule deer, elk, and pronghorn would be carved up with roads and well pads, regardless of state agencies' and local communities' opposition, and land management decisions that prioritize and protect other values would be foreclosed."

The bill was introduced by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-West Virginia and co-sponsored by Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island, Martin Heinrich, D-New Mexico, and Mike Lee, R-Utah.

Colorado senators split in first vote

The Senate voted on Monday, Nov. 9 to advance the legislation -- with Colorado's two senators split on the issue. A final vote in the chamber is expected to come during the week of Nov. 16.

Sen. John Hickenlooper voted in favor to advance the measure. In a statement he said it would be a step toward upholding campaign promises made by Democrats in the November midterm to lower costs, hold Big Tech accountable and stop the Trump administration's attacks on clean energy. Hickenlooper won his own re-election bid in the midterm handily, with Democrats securing sweeping wins across the country to gain control of both chambers of Congress.

"This bipartisan permitting deal would help lower electricity bills, make data centers pay their fair share and accelerate the clean energy projects we need to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change," Hickenlooper said.

He acknowledged, however, that "the bill isn't perfect."

"We should continue working with Tribal Nations and environmental groups to strengthen it as it moves through the legislative process," Hickenlooper added. "But we have a golden opportunity to make good on our promise to voters to make energy more affordable. We cannot afford to let it slip away."

These potential flaws, however, led Sen. Michael Bennet to vote against advancing the bill. In a statement, Bennet said that he supported permitting reform to help build out the nation's electric grid, but it was "complex, and the details matter" and that not all perspectives were "sufficiently heard during the drafting of this far-reaching piece of legislation."

"As drafted, the bill does not do enough to ensure sovereign tribal governments can protect their cultural resources and ancestral homelands, which they have stewarded since time immemorial," Bennet said. "The bill also fundamentally overhauls how the federal government engages with the public and local communities as projects move through the permitting process. These changes must be vetted more thoroughly before passing into law."

Bennet maintained that "there is no doubt that we must act on these issues," including reducing strain on the country's electric grid, bringing more clean energy to the grid and keeping electricity affordable.

"We should make it easier to build new infrastructure, and I strongly support efforts to make this a reality," said

Colorado organizations warn bill is "fatally flawed"

On Nov. 5, a group of 29 Colorado organizations asked the state's Congressional delegation to vote against the act, sharing what it calls "grave concerns" over how it would "pit the imperative to build green infrastructure against the imperative to protect people and place."

"In short, BAAJA could decimate the protection of Colorado's cherished and irreplaceable public lands and leave tribal nations and the public with no way to stop the damage," wrote the organizations. "The BAAJA would cede virtually all decision-making on those lands to powerful corporations, the fossil fuel industry, the data center industry, and foreign-owned mining companies while silencing the voices of tribal nations, communities, and ordinary people who cherish our public lands."

The letter was signed by environmental and wildlife advocacy organizations including the Carbondale-based Wilderness Workshop, the Western Colorado Alliance, the Western Watersheds Project and the High Country Conservation Advocates.

One of the provision's many organizations are flagging is a clause to create "project certainty," by fast-tracking and locking in drilling, mining and data center development projects on public lands by disallowing agencies from modifying a permit or authorizations after they've been issued.

This section, it adds, "could be weaponized by fossil fuel and other extractive corporate interests to stockpile permits and other federal approvals during the pendency of the Trump administration," as it takes actions to increase domestic energy development on public lands.

Specifically, the organizations say this could lock in proposed developments at places in Colorado like the Roan Plateau or Chimney Rock and would have prevented "past conservation victories, like the cancellation of illegal oil and gas leases in the Thompson Divide."

The Bureau of Land Management is proposing to offer oil and gas leases on the Roan Plateau and near Chimney Rock National Monument -- despite pushback from state, local and tribal entities -- in its December sale. The sale comes amid a push from the Trump administration to achieve energy independence, increase affordability and provide jobs by reducing red tape and reopening public lands for development.

"BAAJA would cause real harm to Colorado," said Juli Slivka, Senior Director of Policy and Programs, Wilderness Workshop in a Friday statement. "It broadly weakens public input and environmental review while shielding new oil and gas development from review, accountability, and future reconsideration. This year, BLM has offered more Colorado oil and gas acreage than in the last eight years combined, at times over the concerns of state wildlife officials and local governments. This bill would lock those decisions in for decades."

The bill also proposes reforms to the Clean Water Act, Endangered Species Act, National Environmental Policy Act, or NEPA, and the National Historic Preservation Act. This could limit state and tribal authority to deny water-quality certifications for federally permitted projects and reduce protections for wetlands and protected waters. The NEPA reforms would narrow what projects require environmental reviews, allow more exclusions and restrict lawsuits.

The letter warns that these would "compound the threats unleashed by the Trump Administration's implementation of Project 2025," which has already led to changes to these environmental laws.

When asked about advocates' concerns, a spokesperson from Hickenlooper's office said he was both a "proud defender of our public lands and environment" and committed to Democrats' campaign promises to lower costs and invest in clean energy. The statement added that the senator sees "a lot of good" in the bill, despite there still being work to do. It added he is "committed to continue working" with tribal and environmental advocates to "strengthen the bill through the amendment process."

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