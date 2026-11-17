A Colorado State University student is facing charges after firing a handgun on campus last month.

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A press release from the Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) says a CSU police sergeant found 22-year-old Brooks Bottenhorn acting erratically near Newton Plaza on Oct. 12 around 5:35 p.m . Bottenhorn, who was holding a handgun, then fired a shot into the west side of the microbiology building. He then began to approach the police sergeant, who responded by firing multiple rounds at Bottenhorn.

CSU police rendered first aid to Bottenhorn, who was then transported to a nearby hospital. He suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.

No one else was injured in the on-campus incident.

The Larimer County District Attorney’s Office has announced the following charges against Bottenhorn:

Class 6 Felony – Criminal mischief (1 count)

Class 5 Felony – Menacing (1 count)

Class 5 Felony – Illegal discharge of a firearm (1 count)

Class 1 Misdemeanor – Unlawful carrying a weapon (1 count)

Class 1 Misdemeanor – Prohibited use of a weapon (1 count)

Class 2 Misdemeanor – Reckless endangerment (1 count)

The case remains under investigation. Because the incident involved an officer-involved shooting, CIRT is also tasked with investigating how law enforcement responded.

