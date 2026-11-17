About 52% of Colorado voters backed Proposition 135, which will ban gender-affirming surgery for minors beginning Jan. 1, 2027.

The measure also prohibits government funding and insurance coverage for those procedures, but it does not ban puberty blockers, hormone therapy or counseling.

Gender-affirming surgery is already rare among transgender minors in the U.S., according to a 2024 study published in JAMA Network Open. In the 2019 insurance claims researchers examined, about two in 100,000 insured teens ages 15 to 17 had gender-affirming surgery linked to a diagnosis related to gender identity. Researchers found no such surgeries among children 12 or younger in those records.

That tracks with the experience of Mary Fairbanks, a retired family physician who worked with transgender patients throughout her career, most of them adults.

“Most of the time, the surgeons who do this want to wait until people are, you know, in their 20s at least,” she said.

In Colorado, three major pediatric surgical providers — Children’s Hospital Colorado, Rocky Mountain Children’s and Denver Health — do not perform gender- or sex-based surgeries on patients younger than 18, according to the state’s ballot information book.

“It's not something that is ever taken lightly,” Fairbanks said. “Anyone who's had any surgery, of any sort, knows the huge amount of preparation and consent forms and so forth that you have to go through.”

Supporters of the surgery ban, including the advocacy group Protect Kids Colorado, argue young people should wait until adulthood to make permanent decisions about their bodies.

“It's funny because the opposition often says, ‘Well, these surgeries aren’t happening,’” said Erin Lee, the group’s executive director, “to which I reply, ‘If they’re not happening, then what’s the harm in ensuring that that continues?’”

Rather than listing specific procedures, Proposition 135 prohibits surgery to alter a minor’s biological sex characteristics in response to the minor’s perception of sex or gender. The measure makes exceptions for circumcision and treatment of certain medical conditions, but Fairbanks said she worries the wording could also restrict some surgeries for cisgender teenagers who might seek medical care when they go through puberty.

“The problem with the proposition is, they’ve worded it so vaguely that it could be applied in many different situations,” she said.

For transgender teens, Fairbanks said, gender-affirming care can support mental health in ways that don’t involve medical treatment, including using the names and pronouns that match their identities. A 2018 study linked the use of chosen names to fewer suicidal thoughts and behaviors among transgender and gender-nonconforming youth.

“Gender-affirming care is lifesaving for these folks,” Fairbanks said.

Proposition 135 is one of two ballot measures passed by voters this month that focuses on transgender youth. The other, Proposition 134, restricts transgender students’ participation in school and college sports.

Both measures change state law rather than the Colorado Constitution, so lawmakers can amend them. Gov.-elect Phil Weiser and leading Democrats in the state legislature are planning possible changes to both measures.

