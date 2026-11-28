The Keystone Ski Patrol Union (KSPU) filed an unfair labor practice charge against Vail Resorts with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) on Nov. 16. The KSPU alleges that Keystone Ski Resort is declining to fill two “team lead” ski patrol positions in a way that violates Section 8 of the National Labor Relations Act.

The charge centers on the attrition of the Keystone Ski Patrol’s medical and snow safety team leads. According to Keystone ski patroller and KSPU communications officer Amanda Kelly, both team lead positions were empty this fall after previous employees in the roles either “moved on or moved up,” and resort management informed ski patrol that it does not intend to fill the positions.

Kelly said the resort is simultaneously hiring additional assistant managers, which ski patrollers see as a “shift in labor.” The KSPU argues that Vail Resorts — which owns Keystone Ski Resort — is moving duties from union-represented patrollers in the bargaining unit to management positions outside the unit without negotiating the change with the union. The KSPU says this action amounts to an unfair labor practice (ULP), a labor law violation defined by the NLRB. The KSPU believes the resort’s behavior is retaliatory and aimed at weakening the recently formed union, whose first contract took effect in March 2025.

“The employer violated good faith by unilaterally deciding to not rehire the ‘team lead’ job role that was bargained for and outlined in the collective bargaining agreement,” the NLRB charge reads. “The employer then transferred union job duties to management from the job that the company refuses to rehire. The employer made this change without giving the union an opportunity to discus[s] or bargain, in violation of sections 8(a)(3) and 8(a)(5) in addition to 8(a)(1).”

The NLRB has not yet issued a finding (which can often take months) that addresses the union’s charge.

In response to an inquiry from Rocky Mountain PBS about the charge, Keystone Resort vice president and chief operating officer Shannon Buhler said in an emailed statement provided by public relations contacts:

"We administer the Keystone Ski Patrol union's wages, benefits, and other terms of employment under the Collective Bargaining Agreement we reached together in 2025. When the union disagrees with a decision under that agreement, it can, as it did here, file a ULP, and we'll reach a resolution through that process. We appreciate the great work by all of our team members to welcome guests back to the resort, and we are excited for a great season ahead."

Team leads are the highest employment level within the ski patrol excluding management, and the highest-paid positions within the union. According to Kelly, the five leads have additional responsibilities — including much of the operational “minutiae” — for the ski patrol sub-groups that they oversee: accident investigation, lift evacuation, training, snow safety (weather and avalanche) and medical. Leads are not responsible for hiring or firing other employees.

“Those positions existed prior to our ratifying and the contract, and so we fought really hard to have them to be members of our bargaining unit,” Kelly said. “It was a big sticking point on both sides.”

Kelly was herself the medical lead before moving to part-time patrolling to take a job as a full-time paramedic. She said that her duties included ordering medical supplies, ensuring patrollers were certified on medical training and keeping the department’s medical knowledge and procedures up to date. She says those duties will now be given to others.

“It's not like that work just dissolves,” Kelly said. “All of that work is either being pushed up to management, or it's being moved down to lower-level patrollers that are having to absorb the extra responsibility that those team leads previously had.”

The lead positions are not explicitly protected in the union’s current contract with Vail, but they are a long-standing component of the team’s structure and are listed as part of the bargaining unit with a pay scale and training procedures established in articles of the union contract. They’re also a path for upward mobility on ski patrol.

“It was a career development role where you can have a leadership position that's not necessarily management,” Kelly said, “but it helps you develop your leadership skills, and so that's something else that we feel we're losing.”

Though three team lead positions remain, Kelly said patrol worries those will be similarly reconfigured if they’re vacated.

Under the KSPU contract, Vail generally has the right to make personnel changes “unless specifically and expressly limited” by the labor agreement and according to certain conditions. The contract says that management has “the right to determine the organizational structure of the Employer,” to “determine, modify, and implement new methods, means, and personnel by which ski patrol work is conducted” and to “direct and appropriately size the working forces.”

The contract also says that nothing in it “will prevent or prohibit the Employer from using non-Bargaining Unit personnel (including supervisors) to perform work typically performed by the Employees,” and that “neither the Union nor the Employer will be required to bargain about any subjects or matters, whether covered by this Agreement or not” during the contract’s period. “Non-Bargaining Unit personnel” refers to employees not represented by the union.

Under labor law, though, companies are generally restricted in the way they transfer work from union-represented employees to management without bargaining, and doing so to weaken unions is illegal. Keystone ski patrollers argue that’s what’s happening. In the eyes of the KSPU, changing the team’s structure without approaching them amounts to the company operating in “bad faith.”

“It was something that was brought up frequently during bargaining: that status quo would continue to be met even when things were not specifically outlined in the contract,” said Kelly, who was a key negotiator on the contract. “It feels to us that they are making attempts to weaken the union unit while strengthening management.”

Vail posted a seasonal “Assistant Manager: Ski Patrol” listing to its jobs page on Nov. 20. The description reads:

“The Assistant Manager for Ski Patrol is a managerial position tasked with being responsible for leading multiple patrollers for the day-to-day operations on the mountain. This role will oversee the daily patrol functions and help coordinate with Senior Leaders to facilitate daily projects. Drive a strong safety and guest service culture within Patrol. Participate in daily operations as an advanced patroller, search and rescue or specialty area as needed.”

The KSPU has filed two other charges against Vail Resorts with the NLRB: One filed in February 2026 relates to “recovery time off,” and another filed in November 2025 addresses the dissolution of year-round ski patrol positions.

The fresh charge comes on the heels of other labor disputes within the company in recent years. Most notably, ski patrollers went on a 12-day strike at Park City Mountain — a key resort in Vail’s portfolio and one of the biggest ski areas in the nation — in December 2024 over the busy holiday period as they negotiated a contract with better pay and benefits.

Though ski patrol unions aren’t new — Aspen and Crested Butte have participated in them since the 1970s — there has been a recent uptick in union formations. In addition to other resorts, patrollers unionized at Breckenridge in 2021, Loveland in 2023 and Eldora in 2024.

The unions haven’t sat idle, either, as collective action has swelled across the ski industry. Ski patrollers at nearby Arapahoe Basin formed a union shortly after Alterra Mountain Company purchased the area in 2024 and ratified their first contract in October 2026. Further south, Telluride patrollers went on a high-profile strike last season during the height of post-Christmas tourism. Outside Colorado, Jackson Hole patrollers considered unionizing last season but ultimately voted against it, and lift maintenance personnel at Oregon’s Mount Bachelor recently began exploring a union of their own.

The latest Keystone dispute, however, will not end in a ski patrol strike during this ski season. The KSPU’s labor contract is valid until May 31, 2027, and it prohibits the resort’s patrollers from striking as a means of settling claims.

Kelly said the patrollers don’t want conflict; they want good faith negotiations. The most likely outcomes are to allow the NLRB to settle the issue or possibly come to an agreement with Vail during upcoming negotiations for their next contract.

“That's the whole point of a union, right? We want fair bargaining and good faith bargaining,” Kelly said. “Our goal is always to bargain in good faith and find the best way to come to an agreement with the company. We don't want to be fighting or have animosity.”