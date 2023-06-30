© 2023
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

SAG-AFTRA agrees to contract extension with studios as negotiations continue

By Mandalit del Barco
Published June 30, 2023 at 8:57 PM MDT
Fran Drescher, left, president of SAG-AFTRA, and Meredith Stiehm, president of Writers Guild of America West, pose together during a rally by striking writers outside Paramount Pictures studio, Monday, May 8, 2023, in Los Angeles.
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
Fran Drescher, left, president of SAG-AFTRA, and Meredith Stiehm, president of Writers Guild of America West, pose together during a rally by striking writers outside Paramount Pictures studio, Monday, May 8, 2023, in Los Angeles.

SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers have agreed to extend their contract negotiations until July 12, as the sides remain at odds over issues such as the use of artificial intelligence and streaming residuals.

"The agreements, which were set to expire at 11:59 p.m. PT tonight, will now expire on July 12, at 11:59 p.m. PT," the union and the AMPTP said in a joint statement. "The parties will continue to negotiate under a mutually agreed upon media blackout. Neither organization will comment to the media about the negotiations during the extension."

Talks have been underway since June 7. Earlier this week, over 1,000 members, including major stars, signed a letter telling union leaders they were "prepared to strike" and join the Writers Guild of America on the picket lines.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Ciera Crawford contributed to this story

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Mandalit del Barco
As an arts correspondent based at NPR West, Mandalit del Barco reports and produces stories about film, television, music, visual arts, dance and other topics. Over the years, she has also covered everything from street gangs to Hollywood, police and prisons, marijuana, immigration, race relations, natural disasters, Latino arts and urban street culture (including hip hop dance, music, and art). Every year, she covers the Oscars and the Grammy awards for NPR, as well as the Sundance Film Festival and other events. Her news reports, feature stories and photos, filed from Los Angeles and abroad, can be heard on All Things Considered, Morning Edition, Weekend Edition, Alt.latino, and npr.org.
See stories by Mandalit del Barco