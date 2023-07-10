Up First briefing: Biden at NATO; Tennessee trans care ban; Taylor Swift's 'Speak Now'
Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.
Today's top stories
President Biden is in London this morning to meet with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and King Charles III before heading to Lithuania's capital for the 74th NATO summit.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently wrapped up his own tour of Europe, where he rallied support for Ukraine's NATO membership. His visit to Turkey led to the unexpected return of five former commanders that were key figures in last year's battle at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. Russia captured the commanders earlier in the war.
The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals has allowed a Tennessee law banning gender-affirming care for transgender youth to go into effect. It's the first time a federal court has allowed such a ban to take effect after it was blocked by lower courts. Judges in states like Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana and Kentucky have blocked similar bans. (via WPLN)
Areas of the South and Southwest are expected to see temperatures well above 100 degrees for several days this week. The National Weather Service has warned people in several cities, including Phoenix and Miami, to avoid the sun in the coming days.
Today's listen
Taylor Swift released the highly anticipated Speak Now (Taylor's Version) last week. The new album is part of her project to rerecord new versions of all of her early songs so that she can get control of the master tapes. Swift was 19 when the original Speak Now was released. Vocal coach Justin Stoney analyzes how Swift's voice has matured now that she's 33 years old.
I'm really into
Do you savor your morning coffee or chug it just to stay awake? NPR production assistant Nic Neves has cousins who live, work and grow coffee in Brazil. His trips home helped him learn to appreciate his morning brew. To him, making his first cup of the day is like "performing a sacred ritual."
What are you really into? Fill out this form or leave us a voice note at 800-329-4273, and part of your submission may be featured online or on the radio.
3 things to know before you go
This newsletter was edited by Majd Al-Waheidi.
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.