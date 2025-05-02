Are you expected to start repaying your defaulted student loans? NPR wants to know

Millions of Americans will have to start repaying student loans that are in default. After a five-year pause enacted by President Trump in March 2020. His second administration is ending the pandemic-era reprieve and restarting forced collections on federal student loans starting on Monday, May 5. More than 5 million borrowers have loans that are in default, and that number could grow to almost 10 million in the next few months. Borrowers who are behind on payments could face repercussions like having their wages garnished and watching their credit scores plummet.

If this is forcing you to change your budget or rethink your plans, NPR wants to hear from you!

Sharing your story will help us understand how the sudden costs of repaying student loans are affecting people's lives.

We may contact you to find out more and ask if you'd be willing to do an interview.

