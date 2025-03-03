© 2025
Colorado Capitol News Alliance
Colorado Capitol coverage is produced by the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Funding for the Alliance is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Colorado bill would set out security requirements for rideshare companies

KUNC | By Bente Birkeland
Published March 3, 2025 at 1:54 PM MST
State Rep. Jenny Willford speaks at the unveiling of the Transportation Network Company Consumer Protection Act at the Colorado State Capitol on Feb. 28, 2025. She is wearing a blue dress and standing at a podium, with microphones and wires visible in the foreground. She is flanked by women holding blue signs with slogans calling for rideshare safety and decrying sexual assault.
Lucas Brady Woods
/
KUNC
State Rep. Jenny Willford speaks at the unveiling of the Transportation Network Company Consumer Protection Act at the Colorado State Capitol on Feb. 28, 2025.

This story was produced as part of the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. It first appeared at cpr.org.

Democratic lawmakers have unveiled a new proposal aimed at increasing safety for users of ride share apps like Uber and Lyft.

The policy would require companies to conduct more thorough background checks on drivers, track and report violent incidents, and implement methods to try to ensure the person driving is actually who they say they are.

It comes one month after Democratic state Rep. Jenny Willford of Northglenn announced that she is suing Lyft in an effort to improve passenger safety after she said she was sexually assaulted by a Lyft driver in Feb of 2024.

At Friday’s bill unveiling, Willford said that since publicly sharing her story she’s heard from people across the country with stories “of being drugged, of being kidnapped, of being trafficked, of being sexually assaulted.”

“What I know is that these stories are the tip of the iceberg and they're underreported. What happened to me should have never happened, and I don't want it to happen to anyone else ever,” said Willford.

In a statement, Lyft said, "Safety is fundamental to Lyft, which is why we've worked to design policies and features that help protect both drivers and riders.”

The company said it has a dedicated, around-the-clock safety response team and partners with the security firm ADT to aid in emergencies, as well as also having ongoing background check procedures.

“We are always striving to improve safety and look forward to engaging lawmakers further on this important issue," the statement read.

According to the company, potential drivers are currently screened for criminal offenses and driving incidents by a third party. But the company warned that fingerprint-based background checks — which the bill would require — can be unreliable, incomplete and discriminatory against minority communities.

The proposal would also require a dash camera inside the vehicle or some type of biometric scan or other way to prove the driver’s identity.

The lawmakers backing the bill say for too long companies have put profits over people and evaded responsibility.

“It sucks, in a commuter city, in a commuter state, that we have to put ourselves at risk when we want to do the right thing of, maybe, reducing emissions in our air, maybe because we don't want to drive home drunk,” said Democratic Rep. Lorena Garcia of Adams County.
Bente Birkeland
Bente Birkeland is an award-winning journalist who joined Colorado Public Radio in August 2018 after a decade of reporting on the Colorado state capitol for the Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaborative and KUNC. In 2017, Bente was named Colorado Journalist of the Year by the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ), and she was awarded with a National Investigative Reporting Award by SPJ a year later.
