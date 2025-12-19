Colorado Treasurer Dave Young ends campaign in 8th Congressional District

This story was produced as part of the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. It first appeared at coloradosun.com.

Colorado Treasurer Dave Young announced Friday morning that he is ending his campaign in Colorado’s 8th Congressional District.

“A member of my family has entered a serious health situation, and my focus has shifted toward caring for them,” Young said in a written statement. “My family must come first, and stepping back from this race to care for my family, as well as continuing to fulfill my duties as state treasurer, is the responsible choice.”

Young struggled to gain traction in the crowded 8th District Democratic primary after entering the contest in June. His decision to leave the race was expected.

Young’s departure from the contest means it’s effectively a three-way Democratic primary race for a chance to take on Republican U.S. Rep. Gabe Evans next year in one of the nation’s most competitive congressional districts.

Democratic state Reps. Shannon Bird of Westminster and Manny Rutinel of Commerce City are leading the pack in terms of fundraising and endorsements, followed by Evan Munsing, a Marine veteran running for elected office for the first time.

Young follows former U.S. Rep. Yadira Caraveo and Amie Baca-Oehlert, the former head of Colorado’s largest teachers union, in exiting the Democratic primary in the 8th District. Caraveo was seeking to reclaim her seat, which she lost to Evans by about 2,500 votes in 2024 in a race that helped give the GOP control of Congress.

As Democrats duke it out in the 8th District, Evans keeps increasing his financial war chest. It was at nearly $2 million to start October.

The Democratic primary in the 8th District, which spans Denver’s northern suburbs along U.S. 85 into Greeley, will be held in June.