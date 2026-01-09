Purplish: Get ready for a new legislative session under Colorado’s Gold Dome

From another big budget shortfall to unsettled business over artificial intelligence to other pressing policy issues, like housing, the environment and surveillance, the 2026 legislative session kicks off in less than a week and Colorado lawmakers already have a lot on their to-do lists.

Plus, while Democrats continue to hold a wide majority in both legislative chambers, tensions between the more progressive and more moderate factions of the party threaten to bubble over. On top of all of that, it’s Gov. Jared Polis’ final session due to term limits and a big election year that will deliver new leaders for the state.

CPR’s Bente Birkeland, KUNC’s Lucas Brady Woods and The Colorado Sun’s Jesse Paul dig into the politics, the policy and the pressures expected to shape a new session.

