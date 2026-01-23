Purplish: Gov. Polis is a lame duck. What does that mean for Colorado politics and policy?
In his first seven years in office, Democratic Gov. Jared Polis had a lot of challenges and tragedies to contend with: the COVID-19 pandemic; the 2021 Marshall Fire and other climate disasters; shootings in Boulder, Highlands Ranch, Colorado Springs and Evergreen. These events defined his governorship, as did, what he’s heralded as, some big-ticket policy wins: free full-day kindergarten and universal preschool, cutting the income tax, and wooing the Sundance Film Festival to Boulder. But during his final State of the State address this month, Polis made it clear there’s still work to be done in his lame-duck year.
CPR’s Bente Birkeland, KUNC’s Lucas Brady Woods and The Colorado Sun’s Jesse Paul discuss what’s on the governor’s to-do list, how policy clashes with his own party could play out this session and the pressures from a White House that seems bent on punishing Colorado.
Catch up on our latest coverage:
- Purplish: Get ready for a new legislative session under Colorado’s Gold Dome
- Colorado Matters: Polis talks advancements on Colorado agenda amid federal pressure
- The Colorado Sun: Colorado’s governor gave his 8th and final State of the State speech. We analyzed everything he said.
- The Colorado Sun: House declines to override Trump veto of bill to complete water pipeline in southeastern Colorado
- Tina Peters from CPR, KUNC and The Colorado Sun
- Purplish: A rare veto showdown at the State Capitol
- Purplish: Why is Douglas County so worked up about home rule?
- Purplish: Some Colorado cities plan to ignore new housing density laws
- Purplish: The embattled Labor Peace Act
