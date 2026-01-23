© 2026
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Colorado Capitol News Alliance
Colorado Capitol coverage is produced by the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Funding for the Alliance is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Purplish: Gov. Polis is a lame duck. What does that mean for Colorado politics and policy?

KUNC | By Lucas Brady Woods,
Bente BirkelandJesse Paul
Published January 23, 2026 at 11:08 AM MST
Gov. Jared Polis (second from right) talks to Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade (from left), Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman and Boulder Mayor Aaron Brockett before his final State of the State Address. Jan. 15, 2026.
Kevin J. Beaty
/
Denverite
Gov. Jared Polis (second from right) talks to Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade (from left), Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman and Boulder Mayor Aaron Brockett before his final State of the State Address. Jan. 15, 2026.

In his first seven years in office, Democratic Gov. Jared Polis had a lot of challenges and tragedies to contend with: the COVID-19 pandemic; the 2021 Marshall Fire and other climate disasters; shootings in Boulder, Highlands Ranch, Colorado Springs and Evergreen. These events defined his governorship, as did, what he’s heralded as, some big-ticket policy wins: free full-day kindergarten and universal preschool, cutting the income tax, and wooing the Sundance Film Festival to Boulder. But during his final State of the State address this month, Polis made it clear there’s still work to be done in his lame-duck year.

CPR’s Bente Birkeland, KUNC’s Lucas Brady Woods and The Colorado Sun’s Jesse Paul discuss what’s on the governor’s to-do list, how policy clashes with his own party could play out this session and the pressures from a White House that seems bent on punishing Colorado.

Catch up on our latest coverage:

Purplish is produced by CPR News and the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Funding for the Alliance is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Purplish’s producer is Stephanie Wolf. Megan Verlee is CPR News’ executive producer of podcasts. Sound design and engineering by Shane Rumsey. The theme music is by Brad Turner.
Tags
Politics Colorado Capitol News AlliancePurplishJared PolisColorado PoliticsColorado General AssemblyColorado Legislature
Lucas Brady Woods
I’m the Government and Politics Reporter at KUNC, which means I help make sense of the latest developments at the State Capitol and their impacts on Coloradans. I cover Colorado's legislature, governor, government agencies, elections and Congressional delegation.
See stories by Lucas Brady Woods
Bente Birkeland
Bente Birkeland is an award-winning journalist who joined Colorado Public Radio in August 2018 after a decade of reporting on the Colorado state capitol for the Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaborative and KUNC. In 2017, Bente was named Colorado Journalist of the Year by the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ), and she was awarded with a National Investigative Reporting Award by SPJ a year later.
See stories by Bente Birkeland
Jesse Paul
Jesse Paul is a Denver-based political reporter and editor at The Colorado Sun, covering the state legislature, Congress and local politics. He is the author of The Unaffiliated newsletter and also occasionally fills in on breaking news coverage.
See stories by Jesse Paul