Purplish: Will Colorado give data centers a warm embrace, or a cool reception?

Data centers, the infrastructure underpinning the artificial intelligence boom, are popping up in communities all across the country, including in Colorado. And with each new build, come more questions from residents about what these structures mean for their utility bills and quality of life. At the State Capitol, lawmakers are choosing between two competing visions of how Colorado should approach data centers — with incentives plus some guardrails, or strictly with regulations.

CPR’s Sam Brasch, The Colorado Sun’s Taylor Dolven and KUNC’s Lucas Brady Woods dig into the competing data center bills, one that offers tax breaks to lure centers here and another that requires them to mitigate their impacts. They also discuss the local backlash against these buildings when they start going up in communities, and the politics of it all.

