Colorado Capitol coverage is produced by the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Funding for the Alliance is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Purplish: Will Colorado give data centers a warm embrace, or a cool reception?

KUNC | By Lucas Brady Woods,
Taylor DolvenSam Brasch
Published February 20, 2026 at 10:37 AM MST
Alfonso Espino, community organizer with GES coalition, speaks during a press conference held by a coalition made up of residents of Globeville, Elyria, Swansea and various community organizations on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026 at Elyria Park in Denver, Colo. The announcement is in regard to the New CoreSite Data Center currently under construction in the historic Elyria neighborhood.
McKenzie Lange
/
CPR News
Alfonso Espino, community organizer with GES coalition, speaks during a press conference held by a coalition made up of residents of Globeville, Elyria, Swansea and various community organizations on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026 at Elyria Park in Denver, Colo. The announcement is in regard to the New CoreSite Data Center currently under construction in the historic Elyria neighborhood.

Data centers, the infrastructure underpinning the artificial intelligence boom, are popping up in communities all across the country, including in Colorado. And with each new build, come more questions from residents about what these structures mean for their utility bills and quality of life. At the State Capitol, lawmakers are choosing between two competing visions of how Colorado should approach data centers — with incentives plus some guardrails, or strictly with regulations.

CPR’s Sam Brasch, The Colorado Sun’s Taylor Dolven and KUNC’s Lucas Brady Woods dig into the competing data center bills, one that offers tax breaks to lure centers here and another that requires them to mitigate their impacts. They also discuss the local backlash against these buildings when they start going up in communities, and the politics of it all.

Purplish is produced by CPR News and the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Funding for the Alliance is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Purplish’s producer is Stephanie Wolf. Megan Verlee is the executive producer. Sound design and engineering by Shane Rumsey. The theme music is by Brad Turner. Additional editorial support on this episode provided by Tegan Wendland.
