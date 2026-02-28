© 2026
Colorado Capitol News Alliance
Colorado Capitol coverage is produced by the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Funding for the Alliance is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

State awards grants to push dense developments near transit centers

Colorado Capitol News Alliance | By Bente Birkeland
Published February 28, 2026 at 6:00 AM MST
A train leaves the Yale RTD station, Feb. 7, 2018.
This story was produced as part of the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. It first appeared at cpr.org.

Upgrades to an affordable housing development for seniors in Fort Collins, a new transit and housing hub in downtown Longmont and a new pedestrian bridge in Denver over Interstate 25 are all receiving money among the first round of state grants to encourage communities to build denser developments.

On Thursday, the governor’s office announced it had awarded $13.3 million in grants as part of a 2024 bill Gov. Polis championed at the Legislature to encourage and require some communities to allow dense development near transit.

“Building more housing Coloradans can afford near transit centers is an important way to increase housing options, protect our environment, and save Coloradans time and money,” Polis said in a written statement.

Colorado’s law sets a general expectation that cities should allow denser development near transit lines, with the goal being 40 units per acre, similar to the condo-lined streets of northwest Denver.

Some Democrats, Republicans, and local communities strongly opposed the law and said Colorado shouldn’t mandate that type of development, and should instead let local communities decide how to best manage growth and development in their own cities. Six “home rule” cities in Colorado are currently suing the state, alleging it has unconstitutionally usurped their local authority over land use and zoning as it pushes communities to allow denser housing development.

The grants announced on Thursday are the first wave of money allocated to communities under the new law.

  • Wheat Ridge Ridge Road Infrastructure Project: $4.5 million for improving three public roadways to support 200 affordable units and connecting to the transit hub.
  • Denver Broadway Station Pedestrian Bridge Project: $4 million to construct a pedestrian bridge that crosses I-25, light rail, and commercial rail lines and linking to adjacent neighborhoods including the Archway Gates affordable housing development.
  • Longmont Downtown Transit Hub at 1st & Main: $4 million for a transit hub featuring 10 bus bays, 40 bike and scooter parking spots, 700 parking spaces, up to 300 housing units, and mixed-use commercial space. 
  • Fort Collins Switchgrass Crossing Infrastructure: $792,000 for infrastructure upgrades for Switchgrass Crossing, a 45-unit infill affordable housing development for aging adults 55+.
Tags
Politics Colorado Capitol News AllianceColorado PoliticsColorado General AssemblyColorado LegislatureJared PolisFort CollinsAffordable Housing
Bente Birkeland
Bente Birkeland is an award-winning journalist who joined Colorado Public Radio in August 2018 after a decade of reporting on the Colorado state capitol for the Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaborative and KUNC. In 2017, Bente was named Colorado Journalist of the Year by the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ), and she was awarded with a National Investigative Reporting Award by SPJ a year later.
See stories by Bente Birkeland