State awards grants to push dense developments near transit centers

This story was produced as part of the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. It first appeared at cpr.org.

Upgrades to an affordable housing development for seniors in Fort Collins, a new transit and housing hub in downtown Longmont and a new pedestrian bridge in Denver over Interstate 25 are all receiving money among the first round of state grants to encourage communities to build denser developments.

On Thursday, the governor’s office announced it had awarded $13.3 million in grants as part of a 2024 bill Gov. Polis championed at the Legislature to encourage and require some communities to allow dense development near transit.

“Building more housing Coloradans can afford near transit centers is an important way to increase housing options, protect our environment, and save Coloradans time and money,” Polis said in a written statement.

Colorado’s law sets a general expectation that cities should allow denser development near transit lines, with the goal being 40 units per acre, similar to the condo-lined streets of northwest Denver.

Some Democrats, Republicans, and local communities strongly opposed the law and said Colorado shouldn’t mandate that type of development, and should instead let local communities decide how to best manage growth and development in their own cities. Six “home rule” cities in Colorado are currently suing the state, alleging it has unconstitutionally usurped their local authority over land use and zoning as it pushes communities to allow denser housing development.

The grants announced on Thursday are the first wave of money allocated to communities under the new law.