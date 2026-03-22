Trump changes directions, endorses Hurd for 3rd Congressional District

This story was produced by the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. It first appeared at cpr.org.

In another about-face when it comes to Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, President Donald Trump re-endorsed GOP Rep. Jeff Hurd for re-election on Friday.

In late February, Trump withdrew his endorsement of Hurd over a tariff vote and instead threw his support behind Hurd’s primary challenger Hope Scheppleman.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said he met with Scheppleman “to discuss various opportunities to serve our Country in a different capacity than her current run for the United States Congress” and said she would be leaving the campaign trail and joining his administration in a “capacity yet to be determined.”

CPR News reached out to Scheppleman to confirm that she is dropping out of the race.

Trump continued that Hurd, “should in no way, shape, or form, be impeded from winning the District in that the Democrat alternative is a DISASTER for our Country. Therefore, I will be fully supporting Jeff's Re-Election to the House of Representatives.”

Hurd said he is grateful for Trump’s support and efforts to “unify” Republicans in the district.

“The President and I share the same goals: securing the border, American energy dominance, and helping working families,” said Hurd in a statement. “I will continue to focus on representing Colorado’s Third District, delivering results for rural Colorado, and running a serious campaign to earn the support of voters across the district.”

In Feb., Trump called Hurd a RINO and blasted Hurd for “a lack of support, in particular for the unbelievably successful TARIFFS.”

Hurd won the seat by five percentage points in 2024, after GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert squeaked by in 2022, winning by only 546 votes.

There are two Democrats running for the nomination to take on Hurd: Alex Kelloff and Dwayne Romero, who entered the race after Trump initially withdrew his endorsement of Hurd.

“Dwayne’s entry into this race has party insiders in retreat. His record as a combat veteran, West Point grad., Airborne Ranger, Bronze Star Recipient, and small business owner – combined with his campaign’s early momentum – has made this race closer than ever,” said campaign spokesman Felix Frisch.

Kelloff also saw the move as a positive sign for Democrats.

“Trump is worried we’re going to win this seat, a testament to all the work our campaign has been doing the last 11 months. Just ask yourself – are you better off today than you were when Jeff Hurd took office? I’ll always fight for the people of Colorado’s 3rd District,” he wrote on social media.

The Colorado primary is on June 30.