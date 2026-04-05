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Colorado Capitol News Alliance
The Colorado Capitol News Alliance is a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, with support from news outlets throughout the state. Startup funding for the Alliance was provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

State treasurers says tariffs continue to create chaos in Colorado

Colorado Capitol News Alliance | By Sarah Mulholland
Published April 5, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
The doors to Colorado Treasurer Dave Young's office in the State Capitol building. Oct. 14, 2025.
Kevin J. Beaty
/
Denverite
The doors to Colorado Treasurer Dave Young's office in the State Capitol building. Oct. 14, 2025.

This story was produced as part of the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. It first appeared at cpr.org.

Colorado businesses paid $1.1 billion in tariffs in 2025, according to state treasurer Dave Young.

Tariffs in Colorado are the highest in more than a century, Young said during a conference call for journalists with fiscal officers from other states. The costs are rippling across the state’s economy from agriculture and construction to energy and aerospace, he said.

A Denver retailer reported that tariffs cost his business $25,000 in the fall, according to Young.

“For a small business that is not a formula for a thriving future, it's a recipe for ruin,” Young said. “Businesses need predictability to grow, but what they're getting instead is tariff whiplash … Policies are announced and they're changed. They're reversed, they're escalated with little warning. That creates chaos for business owners trying to plan investments, hire staff or set prices.”

Some Colorado businesses are currently trying to get a refund on tariffs after the Supreme Court struck down a big part of President Donald Trump’s global import taxes in February. The court didn’t address the issue of refunds, but many large companies have already sued to get them.

Trump has since levied a host of different tariffs in an attempt to circumvent the ruling.
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Politics Colorado Capitol News AllianceColorado Politicsdave youngtreasurerColorado TreasurertariffsPresident Donald TrumpTrump AdministrationEconomy
Sarah Mulholland
Senior Business and Economy Reporter at Colorado Public Radio.
See stories by Sarah Mulholland