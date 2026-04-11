Colorado GOP kicks off state assembly in Pueblo

This story was produced as part of the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. It first appeared at cpr.org.

Hundreds of Republican Party faithful are gathering in Pueblo starting today to help pick the party’s primary candidates.

There are two routes to the primary ballot. One is by submitting signatures, which a number of Republican candidates have done, including state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, who’s running for governor, as well as incumbent GOP congressional Reps. Jeff Crank, Gabe Evans and Jeff Hurd.

The second is by making a pitch to the delegates assembled in an auditorium at Colorado State University and winning the support of at least 30% of them. GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert is going through this route for her place on the ballot.

Republicans gather on Friday to pick congressional candidates, and at least one nomination from the floor is expected. Former state Rep. Ron Hanks, will try to make a last-minute play for the primary ballot in the 3rd Congressional District, hoping to set up a rematch against Hurd, who defeated him in the primary two years ago. Hurd was originally facing a challenge from Republican Hope Scheppelman, but she dropped out of the primary last month, in a surprise move originally announced by President Donald Trump.

On Saturday, GOP delegates will select primary candidates for statewide races. This year all major state-wide offices are open and there is a race for U.S. Senate.

More than a dozen Republicans have filed paperwork to run for governor, including state Rep. Scott Bottoms, combat veteran Joshua Griffin, Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell, Air Force veteran Maria Orms and financial coach Jason Clark. Republican Victor Marx, founder of the All Things Possible ministry, submitted petitions and is also expected at the Assembly, where he’ll need to get 10% of the vote to make it onto the ballot.

There are four candidates running for Secretary of State: JJ McKinzie, Ross Taraborelli, James Wiley and Cory Parella.

Two Republicans are running to be eventual nominee for Attorney General: Shawn Bennett and Conner Pennington.

Only Fremont County Commissioner Kevin Grantham has filed to run for State Treasurer.

The other statewide race delegates will get to weigh in on is the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate. Among the candidates looking for at least 30% of delegate support are Janak Joshi, George Markert, Dathan Jones, Mark Baisley, and Sean Pond.

This gathering will also mark the end of Brita Horn’s rocky tenure as party chair. After facing a no-confidence vote in early-March, she said she would step down after the state assembly.

Republicans held their last state assembly in Pueblo. It was also the site of this year’s Democratic state assembly, two weeks earlier.

The Colorado primary will be held on June 30.