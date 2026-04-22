Republican state Senate candidate arrested in Florida on felony child neglect charge

This story was produced as part of the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. It first appeared at coloradosun.com.

A Republican candidate for state Senate was arrested Monday evening in Florida on suspicion of felony child neglect after police say his 4-year-old daughter nearly drowned in a pool when he left her unattended while he went to purchase an alcoholic drink.

Frederick Alfred Jr., a 38-year-old who lives in Commerce City, is running to represent state Senate District 21 north of Denver. He is slated to appear on the June 30 primary ballot and is the only GOP candidate for the seat.

A witness told police in Key West that Alfred’s daughter was unconscious in the pool and foaming at the mouth when he retrieved her from the water, according to arrest records. The witness performed CPR on the young girl and revived her.

First responders say Alfred told them that he left his daughter and 6-year-old son alone for about five minutes while he went to get a drink at the bar. Arrest records show he initially refused to let his kids be taken to a hospital, but eventually relented.

The son first tried to rescue the daughter before the boy asked a bystander for help, according to arrest documents.

The address listed on Alfred’s arrest documents where the near-drowning happened is a resort in Key West.

Alfred, who an officer said smelled like alcohol, was booked into the Monroe County jail.

Alfred didn’t immediately respond Tuesday morning to a text message seeking comment from The Colorado Sun.

In 2024, Alfred nearly unseated Democratic state Sen. Dafna Michaelson Jenet in Senate District 21.

Michaelson Jenet resigned from the legislature earlier this year to pursue a private sector job. A Democratic vacancy committee tapped Adrienne Benavidez to fill her seat until early 2027.

Benavidez is running against fellow Democrat Alex Ryckman, a teacher, in the primary. Whoever wins that race is slated to face Alfred in the general election.

Alfred’s campaign platform is heavily based on parental rights. He touts his role as a father on his campaign website.

Because of Michaelson Jenet’s resignation, the winner of the general election this year in District 21 will serve two years, instead of the normal four-year term state senators are elected to, and would have to run again in 2028 to stay in the Senate.

If convicted, Alfred faces up to five years in prison.