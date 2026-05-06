Group tied to Democratic leadership in US House is funding attempt to redraw Colorado’s congressional map

This story was produced as part of the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. It first appeared at coloradosun.com.

A nonprofit tied to Democratic leadership in the U.S. House is financing a redistricting effort in Colorado that would make the party favored to win seven of the state’s eight congressional seats, up from the four it controls now.

House Majority Forward gave $150,000 on Feb. 25 to Coloradans For a Level Playing Field, the issue committee working to put a measure on the November ballot redrawing the state’s congressional districts.

The nonprofit, which doesn’t disclose its donors, is aligned with the House Majority PAC, a federal super PAC controlled by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, a New York Democrat.

The $150,000 infusion made up the bulk of Coloradans For a Level Playing Field’s $250,000 in fundraising from Jan. 1 through April 29. The group also received $90,000 from the Fairness Project, another liberal political nonprofit that doesn’t disclose its donors.

The group filed its first campaign finance report with the state Monday.

The Coloradans for a Level Playing Field proposal, which is being reviewed by the Colorado Supreme Court before the group can gather signatures to get it on the ballot, would ask voters to adopt a new congressional map in Colorado for the 2028 and 2030 elections before letting the state’s independent congressional redistricting commission draw a new map for the 2032 election as planned based on 2030 census data.

Colorado’s current congressional map was drawn by the commission in 2021. Voters handed congressional and state legislative redistricting power to the commission in 2018 by passing a pair of ballot measures amending the state constitution.

A spokesperson for Coloradans For a Level Playing Field refused to say who was funding the group when it was first formed in February.

The new congressional districts proposed by Coloradans for a Level Playing Field would make it easier for Democrats to win in the 3rd, 5th and 8th congressional districts, seats that are currently held by Republican U.S. Reps. Jeff Hurd of Grand Junction, Jeff Crank of Colorado Springs and Gabe Evans of Fort Lupton, respectively.

The 8th District, which runs along U.S. 85 from Denver’s northeastern suburbs into Greeley, would be shifted south and west into Denver and western Adams County, two Democratic strongholds. Fort Collins, a Democratic city, would also be in the new district.

The 5th District, which is contained to El Paso County, would shift to the western half of El Paso County and north into Douglas County, as well as the southern — and Democratic — parts of Jefferson, Denver and Arapahoe counties.

The 3rd District, which spans the Western Slope into Pueblo and southeastern Colorado, would be moved south and east into more of Eagle County, as well as Summit, Clear Creek, Gilpin and, most consequently, northwestern Jefferson County. The new parts of the proposed district lean in Democrats’ favor.

Democrats would give up some of their security in the 1st, 2nd and 7th congressional districts as a trade-off — represented by Democratic U.S. Reps. Diana DeGette, Joe Neguse and Brittany Pettersen — by shifting parts of those districts into Republican areas. But the party’s past margins of victory in those districts have been so large that the changes likely wouldn’t pose a real threat.

Republicans would maintain their big advantage, if not grow it, in the 4th Congressional District, which is held by Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Windsor. The district is contained to the Eastern Plains.

Because Colorado’s redistricting process is laid out in the state constitution, only a constitutional amendment can change it. And a change in the state constitution can only happen with voter approval.

To get their proposal on the ballot, the group will have to gather 125,000 voter signatures, including from at least 2% of the voters in each of Colorado’s 35 state Senate districts. That task can cost upward of $2 million on paid signature gatherers.

Conservatives are aiming to place a measure on the November ballot that would block the Coloradans For a Level Playing Field proposal. That effort is being led by Advance Colorado, a nonprofit that doesn’t disclose its donors.