Some Colorado Democrats seek to censure Governor Polis over Tina Peters clemency

This story was produced as part of the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. It first appeared at cpr.org.

In an unprecedented rebuke, a number of current Democratic state officials, lawmakers, party organizers, activists, and a Democratic National Committee member want the state party to temporarily suspend Democratic Gov. Jared Polis from attending and speaking at state Democratic party events after he reduced the prison sentence of Trump ally Tina Peters.

They filed a complaint on Monday asking the party to formally censure and condemn the governor for “conduct detrimental to the interests of the Colorado Democratic Party.”

The move follows Polis’ decision to reduce the sentence of the former Mesa County Clerk, who was convicted and sentenced to nearly 9 years in prison for her efforts to tamper with county voting machines to prove 2020 election rigging. Per the governor’s order, she is scheduled to be released on parole on June 1.

Signers include state Reps. Brianna Titone and Elizabeth Velasco, Steven Woodrow and state Sens. Lisa Cutter and Chris Kolker, along with a number of candidates for office, as well as former lawmakers, county leaders and organizers.

Titone called Polis’ decision a strategic move to commute the sentence two days after the legislative session was over.

“Because he knew every Democrat in the General Assembly and clerk was against it. He should not be allowed to do this without any accountability under a technicality that we are in adjournment,” Titone said in a text message.

Polis’ controversial decision came after a months-long pressure campaign from President Trump and his administration to free Peters from state custody.

Polis, who is term-limited, said outside pressure had nothing to do with his decision, and has long said Peters’ sentence was too harsh. In April, a state appeals court upheld Peters' 2024 conviction but ruled that she should be re-sentenced, saying that the trial court judge who issued her sentence improperly factored in her protected speech.

“It's about doing what's right. Even though, of course, I disagree with her speech,” said Polis in an interview with CPR from the Governor’s office on May 15, the day he commuted her sentence.

The commutation led to immediate condemnation from officials across Colorado. The complaint does not challenge the governor’s constitutional authority to grant clemency but alleges it was detrimental to the interests, credibility, and stated democratic mission of the Colorado Democratic Party.

“There are no sacred cows in local, state, or federal politics. Individuals are elected by the People to do what’s right, and to uphold the Constitution,” said former Democratic Rep. Joe Salazar, who signed onto the complaint.

Salazar is joined on the letter of complaint by nearly 200 former and current Democratic officials, and organizers from around Colorado, as well as Democratic and unaffiliated voters.

He said granting clemency to a convicted felon and notorious election denier, Tina Peters, was an affront to voters and the Constitution.

“It was the last straw for Colorado Democrats. If only to reaffirm the values of our Constitution and to wipe this stain of Polis’ decision off our state, we demand that he be censured by his own Party,” he said.

In addition to the censure, the letter also asks that Polis be temporarily suspended from speaking at officially recognized state Democratic Party events or attending as an honored guest. It asks the state party to publicly reaffirm its commitment to election integrity, democratic institutions and clarify that the governor’s clemency decision doesn’t reflect the position of the state Democratic Party.

CPR News reached out to the governor’s office for a response to the complaint. Spokesman Eric Maruyama said the Governor appreciates that many in his party disagree with him and are disappointed, but said he ultimately made the decision he felt was right, not popular, and agreed with an Appellate Court’s finding that the State of Colorado violated her 1st Amendment Rights, and wanted an expeditious remedy to that violation rather than likely waiting years for lengthy court appeals and delays.

“One of the great things about the Democratic Party is that we are a big tent, and there is space to debate and disagree. No clemency decision should be granted only on whether it will be popular. The Governor is often attacked on clemency decisions but is a deep believer in mercy. No matter what, the Governor will continue to fight to make life better for every Coloradan,” said Maruyama in a written statement.

The Colorado Democratic Party said it's still reviewing the complaint and will have further information soon.