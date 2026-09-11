Colorado Rep. Manny Rutinel resigns to focus on pivotal Congressional race

This story was produced as part of the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. It first appeared at cpr.org.

Democrat Manny Rutinel of Commerce City who is running for Congress in Colorado’s most competitive race this cycle, has resigned from the state legislature. Rutinel is challenging Republican incumbent Rep. Gabe Evans in the 8th congressional district race north of Denver. Evans narrowly won the seat two years ago, defeating Democrat Yadira Caraveo. It is considered a district that could swing and has garnered national attention.

Rutinel’s campaign announced Friday that he was resigning effective immediately.

“With less than 2 months until the general election, we are now fully focused on defeating Gabe Evans and his reckless, cost-hiking agenda,” said Rutinel in a written statement.

When a state lawmaker leaves office before their term is up, it triggers a vacancy committee selection. But given that Rutintel is resigning so close to the election, Democrats may not convene one.

“I’m inclined to allow the voters to choose their next representative without the influence of a vacancy committee filling a 30 day gap this close to the election, especially considering the legislature’s not in session and there’s no business being conducted,” said Democratic state party chair Shad Murib. “It’s best for them to just have their say between our nominee and the Republican nominee,” Murib said.

Democrat Chris VanDijk and Republican Michelle Deon Lee are running in the open seat for House District 32, Rutinel’s former seat. It’s considered a safe Democratic seat the party expects to hold. Rutinel himself was appointed by an Adams county vacancy committee to fill an open seat in 2023. He was later elected to the state legislature in 2024.