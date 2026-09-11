© 2026
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Colorado Capitol News Alliance
The Colorado Capitol News Alliance is a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, with support from news outlets throughout the state. Startup funding for the Alliance was provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Colorado Rep. Manny Rutinel resigns to focus on pivotal Congressional race

Colorado Capitol News Alliance | By Bente Birkeland
Published September 11, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
CD8 candidate, state Rep. Manny Rutinel, speaks to supporters after clinching his win in the Democratic primary. May 9, 2026.
Caitlyn Kim
/
CPR News
CD8 candidate, state Rep. Manny Rutinel, speaks to supporters after clinching his win in the Democratic primary. May 9, 2026.

This story was produced as part of the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. It first appeared at cpr.org.

Democrat Manny Rutinel of Commerce City who is running for Congress in Colorado’s most competitive race this cycle, has resigned from the state legislature. Rutinel is challenging Republican incumbent Rep. Gabe Evans in the 8th congressional district race north of Denver. Evans narrowly won the seat two years ago, defeating Democrat Yadira Caraveo. It is considered a district that could swing and has garnered national attention.

Rutinel’s campaign announced Friday that he was resigning effective immediately.

“With less than 2 months until the general election, we are now fully focused on defeating Gabe Evans and his reckless, cost-hiking agenda,” said Rutinel in a written statement.

When a state lawmaker leaves office before their term is up, it triggers a vacancy committee selection. But given that Rutintel is resigning so close to the election, Democrats may not convene one.

“I’m inclined to allow the voters to choose their next representative without the influence of a vacancy committee filling a 30 day gap this close to the election, especially considering the legislature’s not in session and there’s no business being conducted,” said Democratic state party chair Shad Murib. “It’s best for them to just have their say between our nominee and the Republican nominee,” Murib said.

Democrat Chris VanDijk and Republican Michelle Deon Lee are running in the open seat for House District 32, Rutinel’s former seat. It’s considered a safe Democratic seat the party expects to hold. Rutinel himself was appointed by an Adams county vacancy committee to fill an open seat in 2023. He was later elected to the state legislature in 2024.
Tags
Politics Colorado Capitol News AllianceManny RutinelColorado Politics2026 Election Gabe Evans8th Congressional DistrictColorado LegislatureColorado General Assembly
Bente Birkeland
Bente Birkeland is an award-winning journalist who joined Colorado Public Radio in August 2018 after a decade of reporting on the Colorado state capitol for the Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaborative and KUNC. In 2017, Bente was named Colorado Journalist of the Year by the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ), and she was awarded with a National Investigative Reporting Award by SPJ a year later.
See stories by Bente Birkeland