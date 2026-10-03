Purplish: ‘The Great Colorado Ballot-O-Rama’ Part II

We pick things up right where we left off with Purplish live: “The Great Colorado Ballot-O-Rama.”

This week three more reporters sweat it out in the host seat, breaking down tricky ballot measures on topics like penalties for fentanyl crimes, social issues and ballot questions about ballots. Plus, a bonus round and the ultimate burning question: who will be named the hot seat champion?

Have more questions about the ballot?

Check out CPR’s midterm elections voter guide here.

Listen back to “The Great Colorado Ballot-O-Rama” Part I.

Purplish is produced by CPR News and the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Startup funding for the Alliance was provided, in part, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Purplish’s producer is Stephanie Wolf. Sound design and engineering by Shane Rumsey. Public affairs editor is Nicole Vap. The theme music is by Brad Turner. Other music in this episode comes from Universal Production Music. Megan Verlee is CPR News’ executive producer of podcasts.

Some special shout outs to Rocky Mountain PBS’ Mark Montour-Larson, Sarah Newberry and the entire tech team. Also thanks to CPR’s Brittany Werges, Cayla Montoya-Manzo and Hazel Feldstein, and all of the CCNA reporters who took the heat during the event: CPR’s Dan Boyce, The Colorado Sun’s Jennifer Brown, KUNC’s Kyle McKinnon and CPR’s John Daley.

Editor’s note: Once the ballot is set, many of these numbers will change. So while we talk about ballot initiatives like 85 during the live event, the corresponding number you see on your ballot will be different as it becomes a proposition or amendment. But the core issues reporters discussed from the hot seat remain the same.