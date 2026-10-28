Purplish: Israel-Gaza violence rattles Colorado Democratic politics, will protests and primary wins prompt policy change?

A political shift is starting to happen on America’s foreign policy in Israel, especially within the Democratic party. That came more into focus within Colorado politics following Melat Kiros’ win in the Democratic primary for the state’s 1st Congressional District.

Kiros has called for the United States to stop sending military aid to Israel. Some on the left hope wins like hers signal an ideological shift within the party. Others worry whether intentional or not, that rhetoric could fuel a rise in anti-semitism. One thing is for sure, Colorado politicians can no longer avoid this issue, or give vague talking points.

In this episode, CPR’s Bente Birkeland and Denverite’s Kyle Harris, along with CPR Congressional correspondent Caitlyn Kim, give space to hear from different perspectives on the political left.

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Purplish is produced by CPR News and the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Startup funding for the Alliance was provided, in part, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Purplish’s producer is Stephanie Wolf. Sound design and engineering by Shane Rumsey. Public affairs editor is Nicole Vap. The theme music is by Brad Turner. Other music in this episode comes from Universal Production Music. Megan Verlee is CPR News’ executive producer of podcasts. CPR’s Ava Kian, Rocky Mountain PBS’ Andrea Kramar and Saja Hindi provided additional editorial support on this episode.