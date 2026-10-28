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Colorado Capitol News Alliance
The Colorado Capitol News Alliance is a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, with support from news outlets throughout the state. Startup funding for the Alliance was provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Purplish: Israel-Gaza violence rattles Colorado Democratic politics, will protests and primary wins prompt policy change?

KUNC | By Bente Birkeland,
Kyle Harris
Published October 28, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
Protestors fill a hallway outside of Denver City Council’s chambers on Feb. 12, 2024 (left), and a pro-Israel March For Their Lives gathering fills Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall on June 8, 2025.
Kevin J. Beaty
/
Denverite
Protestors fill a hallway outside of Denver City Council’s chambers on Feb. 12, 2024 (left), and a pro-Israel March For Their Lives gathering fills Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall on June 8, 2025.

A political shift is starting to happen on America’s foreign policy in Israel, especially within the Democratic party. That came more into focus within Colorado politics following Melat Kiros’ win in the Democratic primary for the state’s 1st Congressional District.

Kiros has called for the United States to stop sending military aid to Israel. Some on the left hope wins like hers signal an ideological shift within the party. Others worry whether intentional or not, that rhetoric could fuel a rise in anti-semitism. One thing is for sure, Colorado politicians can no longer avoid this issue, or give vague talking points.

In this episode, CPR’s Bente Birkeland and Denverite’s Kyle Harris, along with CPR Congressional correspondent Caitlyn Kim, give space to hear from different perspectives on the political left.

Catch up on our latest coverage:

Purplish is produced by CPR News and the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Startup funding for the Alliance was provided, in part, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Purplish’s producer is Stephanie Wolf. Sound design and engineering by Shane Rumsey. Public affairs editor is Nicole Vap. The theme music is by Brad Turner. Other music in this episode comes from Universal Production Music. Megan Verlee is CPR News’ executive producer of podcasts. CPR’s Ava Kian, Rocky Mountain PBS’ Andrea Kramar and Saja Hindi provided additional editorial support on this episode.
Tags
Politics Colorado Capitol News AllianceColorado PoliticsPurplishIsraelGazacolorado democrats2026 Election
Bente Birkeland
Bente Birkeland is an award-winning journalist who joined Colorado Public Radio in August 2018 after a decade of reporting on the Colorado state capitol for the Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaborative and KUNC. In 2017, Bente was named Colorado Journalist of the Year by the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ), and she was awarded with a National Investigative Reporting Award by SPJ a year later.
See stories by Bente Birkeland
Kyle Harris
Kyle’s been obsessing over Denver since he moved here from Chicago in 2005: What is this place? Who thrives here? Who’s pushed out? Who has room to create and fulfill their dreams? Whose dreams are squashed? And why? He’s the former culture editor at Westword, where he covered the city’s arts and music scene. Before that, he covered city and state politics as the managing editor at the Colorado Independent. He’s raced triathlons (slowly), grown food (well...with others), and toured the country in a folk-punk trio (apologetically). Now, he's reporting about Denver's growth and couldn't be happier about it.
See stories by Kyle Harris