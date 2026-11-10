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Colorado Capitol News Alliance
The Colorado Capitol News Alliance is a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, with support from news outlets throughout the state. Startup funding for the Alliance was provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Purplish: How the midterms could shake up Colorado politics

KUNC | By Bente Birkeland,
Caitlyn KimJesse Paul
Published November 10, 2026 at 6:00 AM MST
Brittany Stich cheers during the Colorado Democratic Party Election Night Watch Party at Mission Ballroom. Nov. 3, 2026.
McKenzie Lange
/
CPR News
Brittany Stich cheers during the Colorado Democratic Party Election Night Watch Party at Mission Ballroom. Nov. 3, 2026.

Election night exceeded Democrats’ wildest dreams.

In Colorado, the big blue wave swept through all the statewide offices, plus congressional and statehouse districts. The state will send new Democratic representation to Washington, D.C., and enter a new legislative session in the new year with a new Democratic governor and Democratic supermajorities in both chambers. What does that mean for state politics and both parties’ futures in Colorado? CPR’s Bente Birkeland and Caitlyn Kim are joined by The Colorado Sun’s Jesse Paul to discuss. They also look at how some of the statewide ballot measure results paint a more complicated, aka purplish, picture.

Editor’s Note: This episode was recorded at around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5. Since then, a few races have been called. The Associated Press called Colorado’s fifth Congressional District race for Democrat Jessica Killin and Colorado’s third Congressional District for Republican incumbent Rep. Jeff Hurd.

Additionally, opponents of Propositions 134 and 135 conceded defeat Thursday afternoon and supporters of Amendment 87, the graduated income tax ballot measure, claimed victory.

Catch up on our other election coverage:

Purplish is produced by CPR News and the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Startup funding for the Alliance was provided, in part, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Purplish’s producer is Stephanie Wolf. Sound design and engineering by Shane Rumsey. Story editing from Nicole Vap. The theme music is by Brad Turner. Other music in this episode is courtesy of Blue Dot Sessions. Thanks to KRCC’s Briana Heaney and CPR’s Ben Markus and Molly Cruise, who contributed reporting for this episode.
Tags
Politics Colorado Capitol News Alliance2026 Election PurplishColorado Politics
Bente Birkeland
Bente Birkeland is an award-winning journalist who joined Colorado Public Radio in August 2018 after a decade of reporting on the Colorado state capitol for the Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaborative and KUNC. In 2017, Bente was named Colorado Journalist of the Year by the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ), and she was awarded with a National Investigative Reporting Award by SPJ a year later.
See stories by Bente Birkeland
Caitlyn Kim
Caitlyn has been with Colorado Public Radio since 2019.
See stories by Caitlyn Kim
Jesse Paul
Jesse Paul is a Denver-based political reporter and editor at The Colorado Sun, covering the state legislature, Congress and local politics. He is the author of The Unaffiliated newsletter and also occasionally fills in on breaking news coverage.
See stories by Jesse Paul