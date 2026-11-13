Eileen Laubacher wins 4th Congressional District seat, ousts Lauren Boebert

This story was produced as part of the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. It first appeared at cpr.org.

In a stunning upset, Democratic challenger Eileen Laubacher defeated Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert to win the 4th Congressional District seat. Boebert was the latest Republican wipeout from a blue wave that will drastically change the next Congress' political makeup.

The Associated Press called the race at 1 p.m. on Friday.

"We'll see what happens Friday and we'll accept whatever outcome is presented," Boebert told CPR on Monday evening. She also told Scripps News she will not run for the seat in 2028.

She is the third Republican congress member from the state to lose their reelection race this cycle.

Laubacher declared victory Monday afternoon, while she was at the U.S. Capitol for new member orientation. She told Colorado Matters that she looks forward to getting to work.

"I think that the reason that the district picked me is because they want someone who is going to show up for them day in and day out," she said. "To me, what makes the difference between someone who is successful in Congress is making sure that they are rooted in their district and care deeply about the needs of people and view this job with the seriousness of service. I think that's a great trust that the district has placed in me and I intend to deliver on that trust."

Noting the scope of the Republican mid-term loss, Boebert said her loss was more about voter frustration with the status quo then her as the candidate.

"Republicans need to listen to voters, not political pundits and consultants. I wish that more of us could have been listened to by our own leadership here at times," she said. "We are the ones who are with the voters each and every day. And then you get inside this DC bubble and it's a totally different narrative and people think differently."

The 4th Congressional District is considered the state’s reddest seat. When the lines were drawn in 2021, Republicans had, on average, a 25-point advantage. It covers the Eastern Plains, as well as parts of the Front Range counties of Douglas, Adams, Arapahoe, Larimer and Weld. A democrat was last elected in the district in 2008 and only served one term.

The population center of the 4th District is Douglas County, a Republican stronghold in the state, but one that has slowly been trending toward purple. Laubacher, who lives in Highlands Ranch, won it by about 11 percentage points.

Democrats added the district to their ‘in-play’ seats list in August, meaning they targeted the seat for a Democratic win, although it was considered a stretch.

Still, given the economic headwinds Republicans have faced going into the midterm elections, especially with diesel prices and tariffs impacting rural voters, Democrats were unwilling to write-off the district altogether. The party was also helped by a strong candidate, with equally strong fundraising.

Laubacher is a retired Navy rear admiral and is in the mold of moderate Democratic candidates with national security backgrounds who have won elections across the country during Trump’s tenure, including Colorado Democratic Rep. Jason Crow, who won his seat in 2018.

During the candidates only debate in October, Boebert pitched herself as a lawmaker who can deliver results.

“Some may say that I get loud, but when I get loud that means that Lamar is heard, Burlington is heard, Holyoke is heard. And results are delivered on your behalf,” Boebert said.

Laubacher’s message to voters was that she was called to serve again after seeing the chaos in Washington, D.C.

“I’m someone who understands that we need to push back on both parties and the extreme edges of them, and find ways to work together,“ Laubacher said.

Lauren Boebert

Boebert burst onto the political scene in Colorado in 2020 when she surprised the political establishment by defeating incumbent GOP Rep. Scott Tipton in the 3rd Congressional District, that encompasses Western and Southern Colorado.

Her tumultuous tenure that started with the January 6th riot at the Capitol, nearly cost her her seat in a district that leans red. She won reelection by only 546 votes in 2022.

The end of her marriage, a viral video of a date in which she was asked to leave the Denver Performing Arts presentation of Beetlejuice in 2023, coupled with a serious primary challenger, led her move across the state from Rifle to Windsor for a fresh start, including a run for the 4th Congressional District seat.

The move worked. She cleared a wide primary field and won, although by a far smaller margin than her predecessors.

Her close electoral call also led to changes in how Boebert approached her legislative work. She embraced earmarks, which she had previously described as corrupt, to bring money to her district. She also started working across the aisle, including with Colorado’s Democratic senators, to get bills across the finish line.

One of Boebert’s bills passed on its own, the CONVEY Act, a land transfer bill that was signed into law by then-President Joe Biden, She had other bills included in larger packages that became law.

Boebert also showed a willingness to stand up to her party. She signed a discharge petition on a bill to release the Epstein files, which forced a floor vote. She was called to the White House Situation Room in an effort to have her take her name off the petition, which she refused to do. She also campaigned for her friend and colleague Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who lost his primary.

As a result, Trump’s first veto of his second term was a Boebert bill. This past spring he said on social media he was open to a primary challenger to Boebert, whom he described at different times as a “carpet bagger,” “weak-minded” and “dumb.”

Eileen Laubacher

Laubacher’s background made her an ideal Democratic candidate for the district.

Aside from her decades of military and public service, she is a married mother of five, who homeschooled some of her children. She is a former registered Republican who first became unaffiliated before registering as a Democrat, right before deciding to run for Congress.

In their lone debate, Boebert leveled several accusations against Laubacher, many without any proof, from being responsible for the floating Gaza pier to working as a foreign agent for Saudi Arabia to being involved in the cover-up of the Hunter Biden laptop.

Laubacher disputed each one. She said she worked on South Asia while at Biden’s National Security Council, not on Gaza. Laubacher said she did some consulting work for two companies after retiring from the Navy, one focused on Maui rebuilding and the other that never got off the ground She said neither involved Saudi Arabia. She added she never met with former CIA Director Michael Hayden, but did work with a man of the same name who worked on South Asia issues.

While Laubacher did have a couple of ads that highlighted some of the controversies swirling around Boebert during her time in office, she focused her campaign on listening to all corners of the district, especially rural areas where Democrats have not fared well electorally, and taking that information to represent them in Congress.

She criticized Boebert for her continued support of Republicans’ One Big Beautiful Bill, which includes Medicaid cuts that Laubacher says are expected to hurt rural hospitals. Laubacher also criticized Trump’s broad tariff policies and his decision to launch a war against Iran, which she said has led to increased costs for many voters, and faulted Boebert for not voting to stop either.

Laubacher also pointed to past Boebert votes against veterans bills, including the PACT Act, and a housing reform package, the 21st Century ROAD to Housing, which aims to increase the housing supply and bring down costs.

