-
Rep. Lauren Boebert, the first woman to represent her district, has largely focused on things like gun rights and deepening division between political parties. Political analysts say this partisan pageantry has helped her carve a steep ascent into politics, emerging as an agent provocateur and drawing the ire of many across the nation along the way.
-
The insurrection in the U.S. Capitol on January 6 stunned the nation and the world. Many lawmakers in the Mountain West played a role in this unprecedented moment in history – whether they have decried President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn a free and fair election or supported his baseless claims.
-
Boebert campaigned heavily on criticizing socialism and the policies Gov. Jared Polis has put in place to protect residents from COVID-19.
-
Voters in Colorado’s sprawling 3rd Congressional District have the choice of two very different candidates to represent them in Congress. The race is a clash between a young, political newcomer aligned with President Trump and a veteran state lawmaker who believes in pragmatism over polarization.
-
Several candidates supportive of the fringe conspiracy theory, including Colorado's Lauren Boebert, have won Republican primaries for congressional seats.