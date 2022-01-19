© 2022
KUNC is among the founding partners of the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration of public media stations that serve the Western states of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

The Mountain West has the nation’s highest inflation rate

Boise State Public Radio News | By Madelyn Beck
Published January 19, 2022 at 4:20 PM MST
Inflation is the highest the nation’s seen since the 1980s with consumer prices increasing 7% over the last year. It’s even bleaker in the Mountain West.

Las t We dnesday , the Bureau of Labor Statistics put out a report that outlined consumer spending increases in the 12 months ending in December. Broken down by region, the Mid-Atlantic saw a 5.8% increase in consumer prices in 2021, the lowest increase in the nation. Similarly, New England’s rose by 6.2%.

But the inflation rate in the Mountain West jumped 8.6%. That includes Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Utah, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico and Arizona.

Why is our dollar not going as far? Some driving factors include the rising costs of food, transportation and energy, including gas and electricity.

Madelyn Beck
Madelyn Beck is Boise State Public Radio's regional reporter with the Mountain West News Bureau.
