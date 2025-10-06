Many parks are open during the shutdown, but not all. Here's what to know when visiting

Many national parks are open during the government shutdown – but not all – and the sites that remain accessible have limited staff and services.

Yet the National Park Service has released little information outside of its agency-wide shutdown contingency plan, leaving some travelers confused about what they’ll find when they arrive at any given park site.

In general, most roads and trails at parks are ordered to stay open, according to the plan, which is now in effect. Law enforcement and emergency first responders are among those still working, but emergency services, as well as visitor information, “will be limited.”

Buildings and sites that are locked to the public during off hours, including the underground caves at Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico, are mostly closed.

But there are some exceptions as the National Park Service’s plan allows for agreements with states, tribes, nonprofits and other third parties to keep some services going.

Third parties stepping in

Many parks partner with nonprofits to run gift shops and educational programs. At the Grand Canyon and Rocky Mountain National Park, for example, those organizations continue to answer visitor questions and swear in junior rangers, even as most park staff are furloughed.

“We’re still doing what we always do,” said Mindy Riesenberg, the chief communications officer for the Grand Canyon Conservancy. “It’s just more important than ever.”

At other parks, concessionaires continue to run dining halls and hotels. Late last week, Utah announced its Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity was dedicating state funds to keep visitor centers open at its five most popular parks (Arches, Bryce Canyon, Zion, Canyonlands, and Capitol Reef) and the Cedar Breaks National Monument, estimating it would cost $8,000 a day.

“This is a fiscally responsible decision, and we will continue to evaluate, as national parks visitor centers serve as an essential hub for visitor safety, sanitation, and public security,” said Natalie Randall, the managing director of Utah Office Tourism and Film in a statement.

Asking visitors to do their part

Parks that rely on entrance fees are directed to use those funds to keep basics going, such as bathroom and trash clean-up and entrance gate staffing. But those funds are limited.

Riesenberg also noted that not all park sites have access to the same level of external support.

“Some parks don’t have custodial staff working, and there aren’t rangers all over,” she said. “We need people to treat our parks like they are precious.”

She said visitors could pack their trash out of the parks, so it doesn’t build up. She also urged visitors to be mindful of signs for closures of cultural sites or areas sensitive for wildlife. Others suggested travelers print out maps in advance.

“In the interim, we’re holding it down and we’re doing our very, very best to welcome all the visitors to Grand Canyon, so they still have a wonderful experience,” Riesenberg said, adding that donating to nonprofit partners or buying their souvenirs is one way to support parks, which aren't collecting entrance fees during the shutdown.

Some national park advocates are concerned that skeleton Park Service crews could leave public lands susceptible to vandalism and damage like what was reported during the 2018-2019 government shutdown .

On Monday, the National Parks Conservation Association claimed there had been visitor confusion and instances of illegal parking during the first few days of the shutdown. The organization reiterated its call on the Interior Department to close parks to keep visitors and natural areas safe.