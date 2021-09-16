Colorado Edition: Investigation Of Aurora's Police And Paramedics; Update On The Carbon Economy

On Wednesday, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser issued a scathing investigation of police and paramedics in Aurora. He found a pattern of excessive force, racial bias and violations of people’s rights. KUNC’s Michael de Yoanna broke down the findings and explained what this might mean for the future of Aurora’s police department.

And back in July, Gov. Polis signed legislation to advance environmental justice and reduce carbon emissions in the state. At the same time, he issued an executive order that prohibits a statewide cap-and-trade policy, which would be an economic incentive for reducing carbon pollution. Louisville-based geographer and global climate researcher Lauren Gifford tells us what this means for Colorado’s carbon economy.

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole ( @ErinOtoole1 ) and Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny ( @tess_novotny ), Alana Schreiber ( @ayyschreib ) and Rae Solomon ( @raedear1 ). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available as a podcast on iTunes , Google Play , Stitcher , or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 2:30 and at 6:30 p.m.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members . Thank you!