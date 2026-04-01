Federal court ruling does not restore lost public media funding for KUNC and The Colorado Sound

On March 31, a federal judge blocked the executive order from last May that directed federal agencies to withhold funds from NPR and PBS. KUNC and The Colorado Sound welcome the court’s affirmation of First Amendment protections. However, the ruling does not reinstate the $1.1 billion in federal funding for public media that Congress rescinded in July 2025.

KUNC and The Colorado Sound continue to operate without the approximately $453,000 in annual federal support that was eliminated last year.

“While the ruling affirms press freedom, it does not change the financial reality for media organizations like ours,” said Tammy Terwelp, President & CEO of KUNC and The Colorado Sound. “Community support is essential while we adapt to the loss of federal funding and serve Northern Colorado and the Front Range with trusted journalism, independent music, emergency information and meaningful local connections. As public media adjusts to the loss of federal funding, sustained local support will be critical to maintaining these services for our communities.”

NPR has reported that the ruling leaves open the possibility that Congress could reestablish public media funding in the future if it chooses and reinforces that local public media organizations may make their own programming decisions without government pressure.