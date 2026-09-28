Stina Sieg

Stina joined Colorado Public Radio in 2019 bringing more than a decade of reporting experience in radio and print journalism. In her early career, she gained Western Slope experience as the arts entertainment editor for the Glenwood Springs Post Independent newspaper. She began her transition into public radio in 2011 as a fill-in host for WNCW in North Carolina. Most recently, Stina was a senior field correspondent and fill-in host at KJZZ in Phoenix where her stories covering the Southwest were often featured on various NPR shows.