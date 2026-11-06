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Colorado Capitol News Alliance
The Colorado Capitol News Alliance is a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, with support from news outlets throughout the state. Startup funding for the Alliance was provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Hurd wins reelection for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District

Colorado Capitol News Alliance | By Tom Hesse,
Stina Sieg
Published November 6, 2026 at 10:05 AM MST
Colorado Rep. Jeff Hurd, Republican incumbent for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, speaks to his supporters during an Election Night watch party on Nov. 3, 2026 at Mama Ree's in Grand Junction.
William Woody for CPR News
Colorado Rep. Jeff Hurd, Republican incumbent for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, speaks to his supporters during an Election Night watch party on Nov. 3, 2026 at Mama Ree's in Grand Junction.

This story was produced as part of the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. It first appeared at cpr.org.

Republican incumbent Jeff Hurd will return to congress after navigating the blue wave that saw at least two of his Colorado Republican colleagues lose their seats this cycle.

Hurd was declared the winner of the 3rd Congressional District around 9:30 a.m. Friday after a lengthy ballot tabulation process. The victory sends Hurd back to Congress for his second term and bucks a trend that saw Republican incumbents sent home by voters.

Republican Gabe Evans of Colorado’s 8th Congressional District and Republican Jeff Crank from the 5th both lost their seats. Lauren Boebert is currently trailing a narrow race in the 4th Congressional District.

There are the latest results (numbers update autmatically):

As of Friday morning, Hurd led by a little more than 6,000 votes over Democratic challenger Dwayne Romero.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
Tags
Politics Colorado Capitol News AllianceColorado Politics2026 Election Jeff Hurd3rd Congressional District
Tom Hesse
Tom Hesse joined CPR News in 2023 as the Western Slope Producer for Colorado Matters.
See stories by Tom Hesse
Stina Sieg
Stina joined Colorado Public Radio in 2019 bringing more than a decade of reporting experience in radio and print journalism. In her early career, she gained Western Slope experience as the arts entertainment editor for the Glenwood Springs Post Independent newspaper. She began her transition into public radio in 2011 as a fill-in host for WNCW in North Carolina. Most recently, Stina was a senior field correspondent and fill-in host at KJZZ in Phoenix where her stories covering the Southwest were often featured on various NPR shows.
See stories by Stina Sieg