Hurd wins reelection for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District

This story was produced as part of the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. It first appeared at cpr.org.

Republican incumbent Jeff Hurd will return to congress after navigating the blue wave that saw at least two of his Colorado Republican colleagues lose their seats this cycle.

Hurd was declared the winner of the 3rd Congressional District around 9:30 a.m. Friday after a lengthy ballot tabulation process. The victory sends Hurd back to Congress for his second term and bucks a trend that saw Republican incumbents sent home by voters.

Republican Gabe Evans of Colorado’s 8th Congressional District and Republican Jeff Crank from the 5th both lost their seats. Lauren Boebert is currently trailing a narrow race in the 4th Congressional District.

There are the latest results (numbers update autmatically):

As of Friday morning, Hurd led by a little more than 6,000 votes over Democratic challenger Dwayne Romero.

This is a developing story and will be updated.