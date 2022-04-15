Note to listeners: Our KVNC (90.9) and Eagle (99.7) translators are temporarily off the air due to winter weather damage, pending site access and repairs.
News brief: Moskva sinks, impact of sanctions, Musk's Twitter bid
Published April 15, 2022 at 3:16 AM MDT
A damaged Russian warship sinks as it was being towed to a Black Sea port. Are the sanctions imposed on Russia working? Elon Musk launches a hostile $43 billion takeover attempt of Twitter.
