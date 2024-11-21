Influencers are now a source of news for many Americans

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

Some media influencers have a background in traditional journalism, but many don't. And as NPR's Huo Jingnan reports, they are now a source of news for a significant number of Americans, especially when it comes to politics.

HUO JINGNAN, BYLINE: Perhaps the most powerful influencer right now is podcaster Joe Rogan, who is popular with young men. Here he is interviewing President-elect Donald Trump before the election, about his first run for office.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JOE ROGAN: Do you just assume because...

DONALD TRUMP: I don't think it's...

ROGAN: ...People loved you on "The Apprentice" that they were going to love you as a president?

TRUMP: Well, I think that it would be so easy.

HUO: And the campaign recognized Rogan's power. On election night, as Trump delivered his victory speech, he handed his mic to businessman Dana White, who gave a big shout-out to some of the influencers who promoted Trump.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DANA WHITE: I want to thank the Nelk Boys, Adin Ross, Theo Von, "Bussin' With The Boys" and, last but not least, the mighty and powerful Joe Rogan.

(CHEERING)

HUO: The Pew Research Center, which surveys Americans on a wide range of issues, took a look at social media influencers on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X and TikTok. They found that 1 in 5 American adults say they look to influencers as one source of news. Galen Stocking, a senior computational social scientist at Pew, co-authored the report.

GALEN STOCKING: It shows that this is widespread. This is not just some niche kind of content area, but a really important element of people's media diets.

HUO: Pew found that influencers are particularly important for young people. Almost 4 in 10 respondents under 30 say this is one way they get news. Influencers are also more popular with people of color and with lower-income Americans. While both Republicans and Democrats worked with influencers over the election, the influencers Pew looked at skewed conservative by a few percentage points, and men outnumbered women by a lot, on all the platforms, except TikTok.

STOCKING: This set of influencers sampled from TikTok is more balanced by gender than the other sites. Fifty percent are men, 45% are women. Whereas, on the other sites, it's all in the 60% range are men.

HUO: This happens to track the breakdown for journalists covering politics in traditional news outlets, even though the gender split among all reporters is roughly 50/50. Online content creators connect with their followers in a different way than old-school media, says Renee DiResta, a Georgetown University researcher who recently wrote a book about influencers.

RENEE DIRESTA: People feel like they're speaking to them, right? Like, this is somebody who is just like me, who is sharing information, and who is communicating in a way that really resonates.

HUO: One TikTok influencer, who goes by Stephanie's Universe, recently started a video with her dog by her side.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED INFLUENCER: Yes, yes. Happy Friday, everyone. This is Sagan.

HUO: She went on to discuss a recent congressional hearing about UFOs.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED INFLUENCER: Nothing would surprise me - nothing.

HUO: DiResta says that the influencers tend to be charismatic storytellers who are responsive to the niche communities, unlike traditional media.

DIRESTA: It's a different way of making sense of the world. It's a different way of experiencing content.

HUO: But one thing we don't see most influencers do, DiResta says, is to go out and find facts.

Huo Jingnan, NPR News.

