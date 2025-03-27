How right-wing media is covering the Signal group chat controversy

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

We live in a world of increasingly fractured realities, so it can be helpful to look at how current events are playing out in different places, like the story of Trump officials sharing details of a military operation over a messaging app. Here is NPR's Jude Joffe-Block with a look at how it's playing in conservative media and with right-wing influencers.

JUDE JOFFE-BLOCK, BYLINE: The editor of The Atlantic, Jeffrey Goldberg, published his first article on Monday. It detailed how he was added to a Signal group chat where senior officials shared details about forthcoming U.S. airstrikes in Yemen. Soon, a range of reactions swirled among pro-MAGA influencers and conservative media.

JOEY MANNARINO: This is called misdirection, and this is called strategy.

JOFFE-BLOCK: After the initial story published, pro-Trump influencer Joey Mannarino tried to argue the senior officials had strategically added Goldberg to the chat.

MANNARINO: If you think for one second they'd be having these chats over Signal and then be stupid enough to accidentally let a opposition journalist into the chat, man, you really fell for it hook, line and sinker. You probably also believe that all the stuff you hear in the news about Trump is real.

JOFFE-BLOCK: The video has more than 2 million views on X. Meanwhile, over on Fox News, Sean Hannity referred to it as a smear from the left.

SEAN HANNITY: More feigned phony outrage. This is now the scandal of the week that you will see nonstop, 24/7, that nobody will care about.

JOFFE-BLOCK: Another common narrative on right-wing media was to try to discredit Goldberg, something Trump officials also did in their comments. Welton Chang noticed the effect of this on social media, which he tracks as the CEO of Pyrra Technologies.

WELTON CHANG: They are criticizing Jeffrey Goldberg for being a member of the chat. And I've seen numerous death threats.

JOFFE-BLOCK: After Trump administration officials insisted nothing classified was discussed, Goldberg published most of the Signal discussion on Wednesday. That same day, pro-Trump influencer Benny Johnson titled his YouTube show "Hoax Busted" and suggested the supposed deep state could be behind the Signal app.

BENNY JOHNSON: Maybe that's why they install it on every government agent's phone so that they'd have a secret back door to all their comms. Maybe, just maybe, this was a op. Maybe, just maybe, this was a new hoax.

JOFFE-BLOCK: But other conservative commentators acknowledge the Trump officials made a mistake. Tomi Lahren posted to X - trying to wordsmith the hell out of this Signal debacle is making it worse; it was bad. She advised Trump officials should admit the error and move on. Jude Joffe-Block, NPR News.

