Wyoming, Utah and Idaho governors make a commitment to collaborate on energy policy and projects

Three Republican governors in our region have signed an agreement to collaborate on energy policy. The mineral-rich states of Wyoming, Idaho and Utah have united on their “all of the above” approaches, which includes renewable energy.

“Now we will roll-up our sleeves, coordinate with our neighbors and work collaboratively to ensure reliable, affordable energy is available to our citizens,” Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon wrote in a press release.

The three states have been talking about energy collaboration for years, but it was time to formalize an agreement, according to Utah lawmaker Jefferson Moss, who sponsored a state resolution pushing for this. He said the states have a lot in common in terms of geography and policies.

“We all feel like we need to be looking at every potential source of energy, but we really hadn't gotten our arms around what that really means,” Moss said, “in terms of where are we at with geo[thermal]? Where are we at with hydro? Where are we at with nuclear? Where are we at with solar?”

Moss said the non-binding agreement now calls for aligning energy policies to boost university research and private investment, particularly around nuclear power.

Utah just partnered with the Idaho National Laboratory to work on nuclear innovations, and Kemmerer, Wyo., will soon have a nuclear plant.

The governors also agreed to work together to make power grids more resilient, partner better with the federal government, and coordinate infrastructure projects, like building transmission lines.

Moss said this all comes amid demand for more energy to power things like data centers and artificial intelligence computing centers.

“We all recognize there's such a dire, critical need for this,” he said.

Madeleine Jane Lewis, an attorney and research scientist at the University of Wyoming, has studied the importance of interstate energy collaboration. She said the new agreement is likely a positive development.

“Energy development is ultimately more of a regional topic,” she explained, because of the way grids work.

She said workforce development could also be more effective if states work together.

East coast states also have these kinds of collaborations, but Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said that “the West will lead the next chapter of energy abundance and American prosperity.”

