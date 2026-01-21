Indigenous students concerned as the Department of Education resumes collections on student loans

The U.S. Department of Education b egan sending notices of collection, which may include wage garnishment, to borrowers whose studente loans have been unpaid for more than nine months and are in default status. Employers can withhold up to 15% of disposable income, without a court order, from employees whose student loans are in default.

This policy may hit Indigenous communities especially hard. Higher education analysts say that about 40% of Native borrowers default on their federal loans, and many carry balances longer after graduation than other groups.

Nez Perce tribal member Sienna Reuben, who graduated from the University of Idaho in 2021, said wage garnishment adds another financial burden to Native families who are already stretched thin.

“I feel like student loans obviously come last because are you eating them? Are they feeding you? Are they housing you? Are they doing any of this stuff?” she said.

Reuben also said that Indigenous alumni often have the additional responsibility of supporting family members.

“I think for Native communities and Native alumni, especially because, like I said, they’re always supporting more than just themselves or their own intermediate family. They’re supporting the others around them who are also struggling financially, especially on reservations.”