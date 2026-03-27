Frozen Dead Guy Days comes to life in Estes Park this weekend

There's a lot that makes Frozen Dead Guy Days unique. For one, it's built on the frozen back of a deceased Norwegian.

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As the legend goes, 'Grandpa' passed away in Norway in 1989, and his family had the body cryogenically frozen and shipped to the U.S. The frozen man ended up in Nederland and inspired the festival.

Rae Solomon / KUNC The Iceman Go-ith. A wooden cutout of Grandpa Bredo - Frozen Dead Guy Days eponymous corpse - still stands guard outside of the Nederland Visitors Center on March 6, 2023.

Frozen Dead Guy Days has since left Nederland. Its resurrection in Estes Park made way for larger crowds and expanded festivities. 'Grandpa' still presides over the event from a cryonics museum in the Stanley Hotel.

"(The festival) just needed a new home. Needed to branch out a little bit more," said Papea Litchfield with Visit Estes Park. "Since it's been in Estes Park, what we were able to do is really create a whole weekend around the festival."

Some festival events, a bar crawl and the Royal Blue Ball take place on Friday. Saturday starts with the Cannibal Chase 8K, before the festival's signature coffin race.

"People have to actually build a coffin, and they have six pallbearers and one corpse inside the coffin, Litchfield said. "It's just such a fun event to be able to watch."

A drone show and local art exhibit are new to the festival this year.

Music, movie screenings, and other activities thread through the weekend. A complete schedule is here.