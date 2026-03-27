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Frozen Dead Guy Days comes to life in Estes Park this weekend

KUNC | By Beau Baker,
Nikole Robinson Carroll
Published March 27, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
Participants in colorful costumes carry a mock coffin with a person inside across the snow.
Chris Layton
/
Visit Estes Park
Participants take part in the festival's signature event, the Coffin Race, where teams haul a mock coffin with a "corpse" through an obstacle course. This year's Frozen Dead Guy Days also feature a drone show and a local art exhibition.

There's a lot that makes Frozen Dead Guy Days unique. For one, it's built on the frozen back of a deceased Norwegian.

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As the legend goes, 'Grandpa' passed away in Norway in 1989, and his family had the body cryogenically frozen and shipped to the U.S. The frozen man ended up in Nederland and inspired the festival.

A wooden cutout of Grandpa Bredo - Frozen Dead Guy Days eponymous corpse - still stands guard outside of the Nederland Visitors Center on March 6, 2023. New organizers moved the festival away from Nederland, to Estes Park this year, leaving a Frozen-Dead-Guy-Days-shaped hole at the center of Nederland's identity.
Rae Solomon
/
KUNC
The Iceman Go-ith. A wooden cutout of Grandpa Bredo - Frozen Dead Guy Days eponymous corpse - still stands guard outside of the Nederland Visitors Center on March 6, 2023.

Frozen Dead Guy Days has since left Nederland. Its resurrection in Estes Park made way for larger crowds and expanded festivities. 'Grandpa' still presides over the event from a cryonics museum in the Stanley Hotel.

"(The festival) just needed a new home. Needed to branch out a little bit more," said Papea Litchfield with Visit Estes Park. "Since it's been in Estes Park, what we were able to do is really create a whole weekend around the festival."

Some festival events, a bar crawl and the Royal Blue Ball take place on Friday. Saturday starts with the Cannibal Chase 8K, before the festival's signature coffin race.

"People have to actually build a coffin, and they have six pallbearers and one corpse inside the coffin, Litchfield said. "It's just such a fun event to be able to watch."

A drone show and local art exhibit are new to the festival this year.

Music, movie screenings, and other activities thread through the weekend. A complete schedule is here.

Two costumed figures pose at a ballroom dance.
Chris Layton
/
Visit Estes Park
Two costumed guests pose at The Royal Blue Ball. The dance party kicks off the festival at The Stanley Hotel Friday night.

Beau Baker
As the Newscast Editor and Producer, I provide listeners with news and information critical to our region.
See stories by Beau Baker
Nikole Robinson Carroll
As a reporter and host for KUNC, I follow the local stories of the day while also guiding KUNC listeners through NPR's wider-scope coverage. It's an honor and a privilege to help our audience start their day informed and entertained.
See stories by Nikole Robinson Carroll
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