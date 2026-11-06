Holiday fun kicks off, plus other weekend events in Northern Colorado
The countdown to the holidays is on. Starting this weekend, you begin to get into the holiday spirit.
Here are some events happening around Northern Colorado:
- The Downtown Holiday Lighting Ceremony is tonight in Fort Collins. The event with live music kicks off at 5:30 p.m.
- The Spirituals Project, a University of Denver choir that shares the tradition of spirituals through performance, will perform this Saturday in Loveland. The event at Loveland High School starts at 3 p.m.
- You can check out FoCo Roller Derby tomorrow with their 2026 Black & Blue Ball. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. at The Ranch Events Complex in Loveland.
- The Downtown Longmont Winter Passport Kick-Off kicks off tomorrow and runs through January. Passports are available at Happy Day Plants. You can fill out your passport by making purchases around town.
- The Boulder Symphony has plans for a Veterans Day Concert this Sunday. The ticketed event starts at 4 p.m. at Grace Commons.
- The 7th Annual Pumpkins for Piggies is tomorrow in Steamboat Springs. Bring your old pumpkins to Yampa Valley Foods to be reused as animal feed and compost. Plus, there’s complimentary hot cocoa and cookies. The event starts at 11 a.m.
- This weekend, you can check out live music from Rodrigo y Gabriela to Katie Pruitt. Check out the full lineup on the Colorado Sound's concert page.
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