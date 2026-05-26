The 2026 elections are drawing national attention. Before voters cast their ballots in November, primary elections will determine which candidates advance to the general election. Here are the results so far.
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Democratic Candidates - 0% Reporting
Jessie Danielson -
Amanda Gonzalez -
Republican Candidates - 0% Reporting
James Wiley -
Democratic Candidates - 0% Reporting
Hetal Doshi -
Michael Dougherty -
Jena Griswold -
David Seligman -
Republican Candidates - 0% Reporting
Michael Allen -
David Willson -