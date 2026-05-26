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Primary 2026
The 2026 elections are drawing national attention. Before voters cast their ballots in November, primary elections will determine which candidates advance to the general election. Here are the results so far.
A red sign in a parking lot says "vote here" with an arrow pointing towards a building in the background.
Andrew Wevers
/
KUNC
A general view of a Vote Here sign outside the George Di Ciero City and County Building on Monday, October 28, 2024 in Broomfield, Colorado.
A red sign in a parking lot says "vote here" with an arrow pointing towards a building in the background.
Andrew Wevers
/
KUNC
Politics
KUNC 2026 Northern Colorado Primary Election Voter Guide
Kyle McKinnon, Lucas Brady Woods, Alex Murphy
Everything Northern Colorado voters need to know about the state’s 2026 primary election, including major races, voting deadlines, how to return your ballot, and where to find trusted election resources.

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Secretary of State

Democratic Candidates - 0% Reporting
Jessie Danielson -
Amanda Gonzalez -

Republican Candidates - 0% Reporting
James Wiley -

Attorney General

Democratic Candidates - 0% Reporting
Hetal Doshi -
Michael Dougherty -
Jena Griswold -
David Seligman -

Republican Candidates - 0% Reporting
Michael Allen -
David Willson -

2026 Primary Election Coverage