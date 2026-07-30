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Colorado Capitol News Alliance
The Colorado Capitol News Alliance is a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, with support from news outlets throughout the state. Startup funding for the Alliance was provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Greg Lopez qualifies for November ballot as unaffiliated candidate in Colorado’s gubernatorial race

Colorado Capitol News Alliance | By Jesse Paul
Published July 30, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
Republican candidate for governor Greg Lopez waves during the GOP assembly at the Broadmoor World Arena on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Colorado Springs.
Hugh Carey
/
The Colorado Sun
Republican candidate for governor Greg Lopez waves during the GOP assembly at the Broadmoor World Arena on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Colorado Springs.

This story was produced as part of the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. It first appeared at coloradosun.com.

Greg Lopez on Tuesday qualified for the November ballot as an unaffiliated candidate in Colorado’s gubernatorial race.

He needed to collect 1,000 voter signatures in each of the state’s eight congressional districts to make the ballot.

Lopez, a former Republican who briefly served in Congress after U.S. Rep. Ken Buck resigned in the middle of his term, is making his third consecutive bid for governor. He lost in the Republican primaries in 2018 and 2022.

Lopez initially entered the race this year as a Republican before dropping his party affiliation.

Some Republicans have vowed to vote for Lopez, who also previously served as Parker’s mayor, in the gubernatorial contest because they don’t want to cast a ballot for the GOP nominee, Victor Marx, a first-time candidate who served in the Marines and runs an evangelical Christian ministry.

Marx’s colorful, albeit mostly unprovable, backstory includes a claim that he was forced by his stepfather to kill a man when he was 7 years old. He also claims to have solicited a deadly U.S. military airstrike in the Middle East despite being a civilian and to have rescued women and children from dangerous situations across the globe.

Lopez also has a past that has drawn scrutiny.

In 1993, he and his wife, Lisa, both were cited in a domestic violence incident in which he was accused of pushing his wife, who was six months pregnant, to the floor and kicking her after she hit him on the top of his head. A year later, The Denver Post reported, Lopez and his wife each pleaded guilty to a single charge of harassment.

Lopez was also accused, in a separate case, of driving under the influence.

Then, in October 2020, Lopez settled a lawsuit filed by federal prosecutors alleging that after he left the Small Business Administration, where he was the Colorado district director from 2008 to 2014, Lopez violated federal law by attempting to improperly influence actions of the agency.

Prosecutors alleged Lopez “attempted to influence the SBA’s handling of its loan guarantee” to Morreale Hotels, which was owned by Lopez’s friend.

Lopez paid $15,000 to resolve the case and “acknowledged that the United States could prove the facts alleged in the civil action by a preponderance of the evidence,” per a news release from the Trump administration’s Justice Department.

The Democratic candidate for governor is Attorney General Phil Weiser.
Tags
Politics Colorado Capitol News AllianceColorado Politics2026 Election 2026 Gubernatorial RaceVictor MarxPhil WeiserGreg Lopezunaffiliated
Jesse Paul
Jesse Paul is a Denver-based political reporter and editor at The Colorado Sun, covering the state legislature, Congress and local politics. He is the author of The Unaffiliated newsletter and also occasionally fills in on breaking news coverage.
See stories by Jesse Paul