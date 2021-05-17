Meow Wolf Denver Gives First Look At Exhibitions, Artists Behind New Site
While Meow Wolf Denver still hasn’t disclosed its theme, the art collective gave some hints Monday with the release of some first looks at exhibitions inside their latest permanent installation.
The photos — released as part of the announcement of more than 100 Colorado artists involved with the site — gave just snapshots of the exhibitions themselves.
A collaboration between artists Eriko Tsogo, Jennifer Tsogo, Tsogo Mijid and Batochir Batkhishig showcased walls of floor-to-ceiling white Mongolian masks for the piece “Mongovoo Temple.” Kayln Heffernan and Gregg Ziemba — of Denver hip-hop group Wheelchair Sports Camp — created a tricked out, disco-ball lit kitchen for their exhibition, “Wheelchair Space Kitchen.”
Officials say the Denver location is its most narratively complex installation to date. It will be the Santa Fe-based organization’s third permanent installation, following the February opening of its surreal supermarket-themed site, Omega Mart, in Las Vegas. Meow Wolf’s original site, House of Eternal Return, opened in 2016.
“Meow Wolf Denver is our most ambitious project to date,” said Ali Rubinstein, CCO and Co-CEO of Meow Wolf in a written release. “With hundreds of creatives working on this massive endeavor, including overwhelming talent from local Denver-based artists, we can’t wait for guests to experience the magic confined within these uniquely shaped walls.”
The Denver site will open this fall, and will feature four floors of immersive art exhibition space, along with a 450-capacity live performance venue.
The complete Meow Wolf Denver collaborating artist lineup can be found below:
Individual collaborating artists and duos from Colorado:
- Adam Christopher
- Andi Todaro
- Ashley Frazier, Michael Sperandeo
- Brandan Styles "Bzurk,” Ellie Rusinova
- Brian Corrigan
- Cal Duran, David Ocelotl Garcia
- Cami Galofre
- Chris Bagley
- Christopher Owen Nelson, Sam Carlson
- Christopher Short
- Collin Parson
- Corrina Espinosa
- Dan Taro
- David Farquharson
- Dice 51
- Douglas A. Schenck “DAS”
- Dylan Gebbia-Richards
- Frankie Toan
- Ian McKenna
- Jaime Molina, Pedro Barrios
- Jennifer Pettus
- Jess Webb
- Jodi Stuart, Libby Barbee
- Joseph Lamar
- Joshua Goss
- JUHB.
- Justin Camilli
- Justin Gitlin aka Cacheflowe
- Kalyn Heffernan, Gregg Ziemba
- Katy Zimmerman, Erika Wurth
- Kia Neill
- Kristin Stransky
- Laaiaim Mayer
- Lauri Lynnxe Murphy
- LORDSCIENCE UNIVERSAL
- Lumonics
- Marjorie Lair, Kyle Vincent Singer
- Maya Linke
- Myah Sarles
- Nicole Banowetz
- Nolan Tredway
- Ramón Bonilla
- Reed Fox, Ben Weirich
- Sabin Aell, Randy Rushton
- Scott Hildebrandt
- Sean Peuquet
- Shayna Cohn
- Sigrid Sarda
- Sofie Birkin
- Thomas Scharfenberg
- Viviane Le Courtois
- Wanderweird
- Wynn Earl Buzzell Jr.
Collaborating artist groups from Colorado:
- Andrew Novick, Pamela Webb, Robert Ayala
- bearwarp
- Chad Colby, Lexis Loeb, Hayley Kirkman
- Charles Kern, Ty Holter, Ben Jackson, Rachel Bilys, Brett Sasine
- Demiurge LLC: Joe Riche and Wynn Buzzell
- Eriko Tsogo, Jennifer Tsogo, Tsogo Mijid, Batochir Batkhishig
- F. Ria Khan, Armon Naein, Blake Gambel, Calvin Logan, Charles Candon, Harrison Bolin, Luke Collier, Maria Deslis, Sky Johnson, Sofia Rubio-Topete
- Ladies Fancywork Society
- Merhia Wiese, Annabelle Wiese, Maggie Wiese, Eunseo Zoey Kim, Dan Griner
- Mike Lustig, Mitch Hoffman, Tim Omspach, Nathan Koral, Evan Beloni, Ryan Elmendorf, Scott Wilson, Charlis Robbins
- Molina Speaks, Stevon Lucero, DJ Icewater, Felix "Fast4ward" Ayodele, Diles, Emily Swank
- Oren Lomena, Alaine "Skeena" Rodriguez, Alius Hu
- Peniel Apantenco, Kim Shively, Colin Richard Ferguson Ward, In memoriam
- Sam Caudill, Sean Louis Rove, Juancristobal Hernández
- Secret Love Collective: Katy Batsel, Lares Feliciano, Colby Graham, Piper Rose, Frankie Toan, Katy Zimmerman, Lauren Zwicky, Genevieve Waller
- The Church of Many: Andrea Thurber, Elsa Carenbauer, Anna Goss, Maddi Waneka and Emily Merlin
- Waffle Cone Club: Kyle Vincent Singer, Scott Kreider, Marjorie Lair
Other featured collaborating artists and groups:
- Everything is Terrible!
- Kevin Bourland
- Michael Lujan
- Moment Factory
- Nina Mastrangelo
- Scott Geary, Wayne Geary, Gary Ashkin