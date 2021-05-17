Meow Wolf Denver Gives First Look At Exhibitions, Artists Behind New Site

While Meow Wolf Denver still hasn’t disclosed its theme, the art collective gave some hints Monday with the release of some first looks at exhibitions inside their latest permanent installation.

The photos — released as part of the announcement of more than 100 Colorado artists involved with the site — gave just snapshots of the exhibitions themselves.

A collaboration between artists Eriko Tsogo, Jennifer Tsogo, Tsogo Mijid and Batochir Batkhishig showcased walls of floor-to-ceiling white Mongolian masks for the piece “Mongovoo Temple.” Kayln Heffernan and Gregg Ziemba — of Denver hip-hop group Wheelchair Sports Camp — created a tricked out, disco-ball lit kitchen for their exhibition, “Wheelchair Space Kitchen.”

Officials say the Denver location is its most narratively complex installation to date. It will be the Santa Fe-based organization’s third permanent installation, following the February opening of its surreal supermarket-themed site, Omega Mart, in Las Vegas. Meow Wolf’s original site, House of Eternal Return, opened in 2016.

“Meow Wolf Denver is our most ambitious project to date,” said Ali Rubinstein, CCO and Co-CEO of Meow Wolf in a written release. “With hundreds of creatives working on this massive endeavor, including overwhelming talent from local Denver-based artists, we can’t wait for guests to experience the magic confined within these uniquely shaped walls.”

The Denver site will open this fall, and will feature four floors of immersive art exhibition space, along with a 450-capacity live performance venue.

The complete Meow Wolf Denver collaborating artist lineup can be found below:

Individual collaborating artists and duos from Colorado:



Adam Christopher

Andi Todaro

Ashley Frazier, Michael Sperandeo

Brandan Styles "Bzurk,” Ellie Rusinova

Brian Corrigan

Cal Duran, David Ocelotl Garcia

Cami Galofre

Chris Bagley

Christopher Owen Nelson, Sam Carlson

Christopher Short

Collin Parson

Corrina Espinosa

Dan Taro

David Farquharson

Dice 51

Douglas A. Schenck “DAS”

Dylan Gebbia-Richards

Frankie Toan

Ian McKenna

Jaime Molina, Pedro Barrios

Jennifer Pettus

Jess Webb

Jodi Stuart, Libby Barbee

Joseph Lamar

Joshua Goss

JUHB.

Justin Camilli

Justin Gitlin aka Cacheflowe

Kalyn Heffernan, Gregg Ziemba

Katy Zimmerman, Erika Wurth

Kia Neill

Kristin Stransky

Laaiaim Mayer

Lauri Lynnxe Murphy

LORDSCIENCE UNIVERSAL

Lumonics

Marjorie Lair, Kyle Vincent Singer

Maya Linke

Myah Sarles

Nicole Banowetz

Nolan Tredway

Ramón Bonilla

Reed Fox, Ben Weirich

Sabin Aell, Randy Rushton

Scott Hildebrandt

Sean Peuquet

Shayna Cohn

Sigrid Sarda

Sofie Birkin

Thomas Scharfenberg

Viviane Le Courtois

Wanderweird

Wynn Earl Buzzell Jr.

Collaborating artist groups from Colorado:



Andrew Novick, Pamela Webb, Robert Ayala

bearwarp

Chad Colby, Lexis Loeb, Hayley Kirkman

Charles Kern, Ty Holter, Ben Jackson, Rachel Bilys, Brett Sasine

Demiurge LLC: Joe Riche and Wynn Buzzell

Eriko Tsogo, Jennifer Tsogo, Tsogo Mijid, Batochir Batkhishig

F. Ria Khan, Armon Naein, Blake Gambel, Calvin Logan, Charles Candon, Harrison Bolin, Luke Collier, Maria Deslis, Sky Johnson, Sofia Rubio-Topete

Ladies Fancywork Society

Merhia Wiese, Annabelle Wiese, Maggie Wiese, Eunseo Zoey Kim, Dan Griner

Mike Lustig, Mitch Hoffman, Tim Omspach, Nathan Koral, Evan Beloni, Ryan Elmendorf, Scott Wilson, Charlis Robbins

Molina Speaks, Stevon Lucero, DJ Icewater, Felix "Fast4ward" Ayodele, Diles, Emily Swank

Oren Lomena, Alaine "Skeena" Rodriguez, Alius Hu

Peniel Apantenco, Kim Shively, Colin Richard Ferguson Ward, In memoriam

Sam Caudill, Sean Louis Rove, Juancristobal Hernández

Secret Love Collective: Katy Batsel, Lares Feliciano, Colby Graham, Piper Rose, Frankie Toan, Katy Zimmerman, Lauren Zwicky, Genevieve Waller

The Church of Many: Andrea Thurber, Elsa Carenbauer, Anna Goss, Maddi Waneka and Emily Merlin

Waffle Cone Club: Kyle Vincent Singer, Scott Kreider, Marjorie Lair

Other featured collaborating artists and groups:

