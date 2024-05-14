© 2024
Dispute over transgender woman admitted to Wyoming sorority to be argued before appeal judges

KUNC | By Mead Gruver, Associated Press
Published May 14, 2024 at 9:03 AM MDT
Sweeping view of the inside of the Colorado Supreme Court courtroom. Pews line the foreground, almost like being in a church, with a sumptuous red carpet on the floor. A podium can be seen through the aisle. At the front is a large bench where the judges sit, with a seal at the middle. It's all under the skylights of a dome. No one is in the picture.
Jeffrey Beall
/
Wikimedia Commons / Creative Commons
The interior of the Colorado Supreme Court building. Sorority sisters argue the sorority ignored its own rules by allowing the transgender woman in the local chapter in Laramie, Wyoming. A judge in Wyoming threw out the lawsuit last year, ruling that he could not override how the private, voluntary organization defined a woman and order that she not belong.

A U.S. appeals court in Denver is set to hear arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit brought by six members of a University of Wyoming sorority who are challenging the admission of a transgender woman into their local chapter.

A judge in Wyoming threw out the lawsuit last year, ruling that he could not override how the private, voluntary organization defined a woman and order that she not belong.

The case at Wyoming's only four-year public university has drawn widespread attention as transgender people fight for more acceptance in schools, athletics, workplaces and elsewhere, while others push back.

In their lawsuit, six members of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority chapter challenge Artemis Langford's admission by casting doubt on whether sorority rules allowed a transgender woman.

The lawsuit and appeal describe in detail how Langford's presence made the women feel uncomfortable in the sorority house in Laramie, Wyoming, yet sorority leaders overrode their concerns after a vote by the local chapter members to admit Langford.

Last summer, Wyoming U.S. District Court Judge Alan Johnson in Cheyenne sided with the sorority and Langford by ruling that sorority bylaws don't define who's a woman.

Filing in the three-judge U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver, attorneys for the six sorority sisters continue to argue that sorority leaders have ignored sorority bylaws that they contend shouldn't allow transgender women to be members.

Johnson's ruling gave too much deference to sorority leaders in allowing them to define a woman under membership requirements, the sorority sisters argue on appeal.

Unlike in the original lawsuit, Langford is not included in the appeal. The national Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and its president, Mary Pat Rooney, are the current defendants.

The appeal brings fresh attention to transgender college students as the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority sisters in the lawsuit, their attorney and others plan a "save sisterhood" rally at the courthouse before the hearing.
News Colorado Supreme CourtUniversity of WyomingTransgenderGender Identity
Mead Gruver, Associated Press
See stories by Mead Gruver, Associated Press