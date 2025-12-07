In Colorado transgender athlete lawsuit, CHSAA and districts settle, case continues with state

The group governing high school sports in Colorado has agreed not to sanction schools or teams from eight conservative-leaning school districts and charter schools for policies on transgender student athletes under a settlement agreement finalized Thursday.

Some of the districts and schools passed policies this year barring transgender students from joining teams that align with their gender identity.

The agreement marks the end of the Colorado High School Activities Association's involvement in a federal lawsuit spearheaded last spring by the 27,000-student District 49 near Colorado Springs. The lawsuit will continue with other defendants, including Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and officials from the Colorado Civil Rights Division.

The settlement won't have much effect on high school sports in Colorado because the Colorado High School Activities Association, also known as CHSAA, has never had a major role in determining which school teams transgender athletes can join. The group's bylaws have for years recognized the right of transgender athletes to participate on sports teams that match their gender identity and state that the group can review district decisions on such matters.

But the group has never penalized a school or district for policies on transgender athletes or dictated what those policies should say, a CHSAA spokesperson said in an emailed statement Thursday.

"Eligibility decisions have always been left to individual schools and districts, which is why being named in this lawsuit was both frustrating and unnecessary," she said.

The statement called the plaintiffs' decision to sue CHSAA "much more performative than substantive," and said it won't change anything about the group's policies, practices, or authority.

The outcome of the ongoing lawsuit between the state and the eight plaintiffs remains to be seen. The state's anti-discrimination law includes protections based on gender identity.

A number of Colorado districts have policies that allow transgender students to join sports teams consistent with their gender identity. Others make decisions on a case by case basis, and more recently, some bar transgender students from playing on teams that match their gender identity.

In addition to CHSAA's agreement not to sanction the plaintiff districts and schools for policies on transgender athletes, the settlement states that CHSAA won't penalize the plaintiffs for making public statements about the "advantages of biological males over biological females in competitive sports" or the risk of "allowing biological males to play contact sports with or against biological females." The agreement says this provision won't apply to statements that advocate violence or demean people based on gender identity.

The settlement also states that if an athlete or team forfeits a competition against a transgender athlete or a team with a transgender member, there will be no penalty, but the forfeit will be counted as a loss.

Finally, the settlement stipulates that the plaintiffs will pay CHSAA $60,000 to cover legal fees and operational costs.

In a press release Thursday, District 49 Superintendent Peter Hilts said, "This settlement is a major step forward, but our work isn't done. We will continue litigation against the Colorado Civil Rights [Division] and the Attorney General's Office to ensure every district in Colorado has the freedom to protect girls' sports, safeguard student privacy, and uphold the spirit of Title IX."

Multiple Republican lawmakers cheered the settlement on social media Thursday.

Rep. Jeff Hurd, who represents western and southern Colorado in Congress, said on X, "At its core, this settlement is about fairness, safety, and common sense. Schools have a responsibility to protect young women and maintain a level playing field by upholding basic biological standards. As a father of daughters, I know how important that is."

District 49 filed the lawsuit against the state and CHSAA last May, the day after its conservative-learning board narrowly passed a controversial policy banning transgender middle and high school students from joining school teams that align with their gender identity. The policy was developed after President Trump's February executive order that threatened to withhold federal funding from any school that allows athletes assigned male at birth to participate in girls' or women's sports.

In addition to District 49, the plaintiffs in the lawsuit include Colorado Springs 11, Academy 20, Montezuma-Cortez, James Irwin Charter Schools, Monument Academy, The Classical Academy, and Education reEnvisioned Board of Cooperative Education Services.

Ann Schimke is a senior reporter at Chalkbeat. Contact Ann at aschimke@chalkbeat.org.

This story was made available via the Colorado News Collaborative. Learn more at: