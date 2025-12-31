© 2026
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Colorado Capitol News Alliance
Colorado Capitol coverage is produced by the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Funding for the Alliance is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Trump administration orders aging Colorado coal plant to stay open, one day before closing

Colorado Capitol News Alliance | By Ishan Thakore,
Sam Brasch
Published December 31, 2025 at 10:25 AM MST
The coal-fired Craig Station power plant is operated by Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association.
Hart Van Denburg
/
CPR News
The coal-fired Craig Station power plant is operated by Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association.

This story was produced as part of the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. It first appeared at cpr.org.

The U.S. Department of Energy issued an emergency order late Tuesday to keep an aging Colorado coal plant open, just one day before it was slated to close.

The plant — Unit 1, part of Craig Station, in Moffat County — is now required to keep running until March 30, 2026. The order can also be extended.

The move drew a furious response from the governor’s office and environmental groups, who contest whether an emergency even exists that would require the plant to stay open.

Governor Polis said the order would lead to a huge spike in costs to repair the plant, which may be borne by customers of Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, a cooperative operating the plant to deliver electricity to rural communities in Nebraska, New Mexico, Wyoming and Colorado.

“This order will pass tens of millions in costs to Colorado ratepayers, in order to keep a coal plant open that is broken and not needed,” Polis said in a statement.

“Ludicrously, the coal plant isn’t even operational right now, meaning repairs — to the tune of millions of dollars — just to get it running, all on the backs of rural Colorado ratepayers!”

CPR could not immediately confirm whether the plant is broken. Tri-State, which operates the plant but co-owns it with other utility companies, did not immediately return a request for comment.

Department of Energy Secretary Chris Wright invoked Section 202(c) of the Federal Power Act to keep the plant open. The law allows the federal government to order power plants to stay open during emergencies — like during times of war, in the aftermath of disasters or when there’s a shortage of electricity.

But this year, the Trump administration has repeatedly used the law to keep the lights on at plants in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Indiana and other states.

In its order, the DOE said Colorado is on the verge of facing a dire energy emergency, because of the retirement of power plants and a spike in electricity demand.

Losing Craig Unit 1 could lead to a “loss of power to homes, and businesses in the areas that may be affected by curtailments or power outages, presenting a risk to public health and safety,” according to the order.

The environmental group Earthjustice said in a statement that the order was illegal and the DOE’s claims are unsupported. It has already sued the Trump administration over other emergency orders to keep coal plants open.

“This unlawful order will benefit no one but the struggling coal industry,” said Michael Hiatt, deputy managing attorney with Earthjustice’s Rocky Mountain Office. “We are prepared to take action to defend Colorado communities and ensure a just transition.”

Keeping coal plants open can be expensive, because it often disrupts years of planning by regulators and utility companies.

One analysis by the firm Grid Strategies, prepared for the Sierra Club, found it could cost around $85 million to run Craig 1 for a year at its average output. Those costs may be passed onto customers in the form of higher bills.

The plan to close Unit 1 has been in the works for years, and is part of Colorado’s push to phase out coal plants. While the DOE’s order may have upended those plans, it’s hardly a surprise.

Tri-State has said it has been expecting the order for months.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.
Tags
News Colorado Capitol News AllianceU.S. Department of Energy (DOE)Jared PolisColorado PoliticsPresident Donald TrumpTrump AdministrationCoalCoal PlantCraig Station power plant
Ishan Thakore
Ishan Thakore joined CPR News in July 2024 as a Climate and Environment Reporter. Ishan specializes in multimedia production and pursuing longform investigations. His audio, print and television pieces have been featured on WNYC, THE CITY, the BBC, Netflix, National Geographic blogs, and more. He worked for six years at the news and comedy show "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," as a fact-checker and then associate producer. He's the recipient of an Investigative Reporters and Editors Fellowship, a Fulbright-National Geographic Fellowship, a BBC/Sundance Institute Fellowship, a FASPE Fellowship and was a 2023-2024 Ted Scripps Fellow in Environmental Journalism at CU Boulder.
See stories by Ishan Thakore
Sam Brasch
Sam Brasch covers climate and the environment for CPR News.
See stories by Sam Brasch