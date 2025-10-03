Ishan Thakore joined CPR News in July 2024 as a Climate and Environment Reporter. Ishan specializes in multimedia production and pursuing longform investigations. His audio, print and television pieces have been featured on WNYC, THE CITY, the BBC, Netflix, National Geographic blogs, and more. He worked for six years at the news and comedy show "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," as a fact-checker and then associate producer. He's the recipient of an Investigative Reporters and Editors Fellowship, a Fulbright-National Geographic Fellowship, a BBC/Sundance Institute Fellowship, a FASPE Fellowship and was a 2023-2024 Ted Scripps Fellow in Environmental Journalism at CU Boulder.