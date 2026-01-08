© 2026
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Flu season starts early, surges in Colorado

KUNC | By Nikole Robinson Carroll
Published January 8, 2026 at 6:00 AM MST
A line graph showing RSV, flu and COVID cases since December 2024. COVID is represented by a blue line, while influenza has a pink line and RSV's line is green. Influenza has seen a sharp increase in hospitalizations due to flu in recent weeks.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment
/
Accessed 1/7/2026 from https://cdphe.colorado.gov/viral-respiratory-diseases-report
This chart shows RSV, flu and COVID cases since December 2024. Influenza has seen a sharp increase in hospitalizations due to flu in recent weeks.

Flu season is hitting Colorado hard. Hospitalizations from the virus have been soaring.

Nearly 800 patients were hospitalized with influenza during the last full week of December.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy said the record numbers are likely tied to how flu viruses evolve and change.

“Because these viruses are slightly different, our immune system doesn't recognize them quite as well as it would have recognized the previously circulating viruses, and so that can make people more susceptible,” Dr. Herlihy told KUNC.

The influenza vaccine that’s currently available was developed against previous strains. But it still offers significant protection.

“There is some good data coming out of the United Kingdom that is showing good effectiveness of the current influenza vaccine at preventing hospitalization and emergency department visits."

For children, Herlihy said the vaccine's effectiveness level is very high — 70-75% for children and 30-40% for adults — in preventing hospitalization.

The latest state numbers show 27% of Coloradans have been vaccinated for flu, with higher rates among older adults and younger children.

Herlihy encourages vaccination ahead of the upcoming COVID and RSV seasons.

You can find the latest respiratory virus data on the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment website.

The Centers for Disease Control shared this video about how to avoid catching or spreading flu, COVID or RSV:

Stay Well This Season: How to Avoid Respiratory Illnesses (Optimized for Meta platforms)
Nikole Robinson Carroll
As a reporter and host for KUNC, I follow the local stories of the day while also guiding KUNC listeners through NPR's wider-scope coverage. It's an honor and a privilege to help our audience start their day informed and entertained.
