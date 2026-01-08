Flu season starts early, surges in Colorado

Flu season is hitting Colorado hard. Hospitalizations from the virus have been soaring.

Nearly 800 patients were hospitalized with influenza during the last full week of December.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy said the record numbers are likely tied to how flu viruses evolve and change.

“Because these viruses are slightly different, our immune system doesn't recognize them quite as well as it would have recognized the previously circulating viruses, and so that can make people more susceptible,” Dr. Herlihy told KUNC.

The influenza vaccine that’s currently available was developed against previous strains. But it still offers significant protection.

“There is some good data coming out of the United Kingdom that is showing good effectiveness of the current influenza vaccine at preventing hospitalization and emergency department visits."

For children, Herlihy said the vaccine's effectiveness level is very high — 70-75% for children and 30-40% for adults — in preventing hospitalization.

The latest state numbers show 27% of Coloradans have been vaccinated for flu, with higher rates among older adults and younger children.

Herlihy encourages vaccination ahead of the upcoming COVID and RSV seasons.

You can find the latest respiratory virus data on the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment website.

The Centers for Disease Control shared this video about how to avoid catching or spreading flu, COVID or RSV: